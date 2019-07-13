Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 1.65 N/A -0.42 0.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 16.55 N/A -0.98 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -17.6% -14.8% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -19.6% -13.7%

Liquidity

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11.7 and 11.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $35, while its potential upside is 102.20%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 27.2% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 81% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.2% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 2.8% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.94% 7.33% -69.25% -46.97% -72% -38.24% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.54% -2.81% 25.94% 28.75% 172.21% 22.68%

For the past year Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.