Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Contrasting side by side

Since Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.51 N/A -0.36 0.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 35.41 N/A -2.74 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -17.7% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -54.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 13.8 and 13.8. Competitively, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 10.3 and 9.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $13.5 consensus price target and a 276.57% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 23.4% and 83.4%. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.25% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.13% -8.73% -22.06% -79.51% -80.37% -53.24% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.89% -7.98% -20.65% 10.11% -51.96% 20.25%

For the past year Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.