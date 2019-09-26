Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Biotechnology company, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 23.4% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.1% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -20.50% -17.70% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.54 1.66 2.80

The peers have a potential upside of 180.77%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.13% -8.73% -22.06% -79.51% -80.37% -53.24% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 13.8 and 13.8. Competitively, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors.

Dividends

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors beat on 3 of the 4 factors Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.