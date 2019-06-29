Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Comparing side by side

Both Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 1.83 N/A -0.42 0.00 INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and INmune Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and INmune Bio Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -17.6% -14.8% INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -70.4% -69%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 11.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11.7. The Current Ratio of rival INmune Bio Inc. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than INmune Bio Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 27.2% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 7.2% of INmune Bio Inc. shares. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.2%. Competitively, 59.8% are INmune Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.94% 7.33% -69.25% -46.97% -72% -38.24% INmune Bio Inc. 1.94% 4.81% 41.04% 0% 0% 35.92%

For the past year Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -38.24% weaker performance while INmune Bio Inc. has 35.92% stronger performance.

Summary

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors INmune Bio Inc.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.