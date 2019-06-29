Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Comparing side by side

Both Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|2
|1.83
|N/A
|-0.42
|0.00
|INmune Bio Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.28
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and INmune Bio Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and INmune Bio Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-17.6%
|-14.8%
|INmune Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|-70.4%
|-69%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 11.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11.7. The Current Ratio of rival INmune Bio Inc. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than INmune Bio Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 27.2% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 7.2% of INmune Bio Inc. shares. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.2%. Competitively, 59.8% are INmune Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-0.94%
|7.33%
|-69.25%
|-46.97%
|-72%
|-38.24%
|INmune Bio Inc.
|1.94%
|4.81%
|41.04%
|0%
|0%
|35.92%
For the past year Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -38.24% weaker performance while INmune Bio Inc. has 35.92% stronger performance.
Summary
Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors INmune Bio Inc.
Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.
