Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO) and Flex Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FLKS) Contrasting side by side

Both Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) and Flex Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FLKS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 1.62 N/A -0.42 0.00 Flex Pharma Inc. N/A 0.65 N/A -1.22 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Flex Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Flex Pharma Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -17.6% -14.8% Flex Pharma Inc. 0.00% -155.3% -128.1%

Liquidity

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11.7 and 11.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Flex Pharma Inc. are 8.9 and 8.8 respectively. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Flex Pharma Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Flex Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 27.2% and 13.7% respectively. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.2%. Competitively, 16.9% are Flex Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.94% 7.33% -69.25% -46.97% -72% -38.24% Flex Pharma Inc. -0.96% -35.72% 25.3% -22.03% -89.28% 21.58%

For the past year Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Flex Pharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Flex Pharma Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.