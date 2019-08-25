Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO) and Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) Contrasting side by side

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) and Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.44 N/A -0.36 0.00 Evogene Ltd. 2 26.88 N/A -0.74 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Evogene Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Evogene Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -17.7% Evogene Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 23.4% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Evogene Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% are Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.13% -8.73% -22.06% -79.51% -80.37% -53.24% Evogene Ltd. 0.5% -11.14% -34.36% -28.56% -51.9% -26.4%

For the past year Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Evogene Ltd.

Summary

Evogene Ltd. beats Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.

Evogene Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on the enhancement of crop productivity and performance in the United States and Germany. It operates through two segments, Evogene and Evofuel. The Evogene segment develops seed traits, ag-chemical products, and ag-biological products to enhance plant performance. This segment develops seed traits enhancing plant yield and tolerance to abiotic stresses, such as enhanced tolerance to drought, heat, and salinity, as well as seed traits for enhancing plant resistance to biotic stresses, including resistance to diseases, pests, and insects; novel herbicides; and bio-stimulants, which include microbial-based products that are applied externally to the plant for yield enhancement. Its products focus on various crops, such as corn, soybean, wheat, rice, and cotton. The Evofuel segment develops enhanced species of the castor bean plant to serve as a source of feedstock for biofuel and other industrial uses. The company has strategic collaborations with various agricultural companies, including BASF, Bayer, DuPont, Monsanto, and Syngenta that cover 24 products in various stages of development. Evogene Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.