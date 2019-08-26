Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO) and Edge Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EDGE) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) and Edge Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EDGE), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1
|1.44
|N/A
|-0.36
|0.00
|Edge Therapeutics Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.31
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Edge Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-20.5%
|-17.7%
|Edge Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Edge Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.4% and 28.21% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.1% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.63% of Edge Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.13%
|-8.73%
|-22.06%
|-79.51%
|-80.37%
|-53.24%
|Edge Therapeutics Inc.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Edge Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.
Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.
Edge Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize hospital-based therapies for acute life-threatening neurological and other conditions. Its lead product includes EG-1962, a polymer-based microsphere used for the treatment of aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage. The company is also developing EG-1964 for the management of chronic subdural hematoma as a prophylactic treatment to prevent recurrent bleeding on the surface of the brain. Edge Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.
