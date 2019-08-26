Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO) and Edge Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EDGE) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) and Edge Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EDGE), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.44 N/A -0.36 0.00 Edge Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Edge Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -17.7% Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Edge Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.4% and 28.21% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.1% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.63% of Edge Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.13% -8.73% -22.06% -79.51% -80.37% -53.24% Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Edge Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.

Edge Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize hospital-based therapies for acute life-threatening neurological and other conditions. Its lead product includes EG-1962, a polymer-based microsphere used for the treatment of aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage. The company is also developing EG-1964 for the management of chronic subdural hematoma as a prophylactic treatment to prevent recurrent bleeding on the surface of the brain. Edge Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.