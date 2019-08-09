Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|2
|1.39
|N/A
|-0.36
|0.00
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.16
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Edesa Biotech Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Edesa Biotech Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-20.5%
|-17.7%
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|0.00%
|-51.1%
|-48.4%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 13.8 and 13.8. Competitively, Edesa Biotech Inc. has 9.2 and 9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Edesa Biotech Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Edesa Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.4% and 25.9% respectively. About 1.1% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Edesa Biotech Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.13%
|-8.73%
|-22.06%
|-79.51%
|-80.37%
|-53.24%
|Edesa Biotech Inc.
|-1.21%
|-31.65%
|-21.79%
|-37.91%
|-44.29%
|-10.62%
For the past year Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Edesa Biotech Inc.
Summary
Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Edesa Biotech Inc.
Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.
