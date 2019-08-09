Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) and Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 1.39 N/A -0.36 0.00 Edesa Biotech Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.16 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Edesa Biotech Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Edesa Biotech Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -17.7% Edesa Biotech Inc. 0.00% -51.1% -48.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 13.8 and 13.8. Competitively, Edesa Biotech Inc. has 9.2 and 9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Edesa Biotech Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Edesa Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.4% and 25.9% respectively. About 1.1% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Edesa Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.13% -8.73% -22.06% -79.51% -80.37% -53.24% Edesa Biotech Inc. -1.21% -31.65% -21.79% -37.91% -44.29% -10.62%

For the past year Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Edesa Biotech Inc.

Summary

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Edesa Biotech Inc.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.