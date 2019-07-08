Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) Comparison side by side

Both Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 1.75 N/A -0.42 0.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -7.41 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -17.6% -14.8% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 27.2% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.2% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.94% 7.33% -69.25% -46.97% -72% -38.24% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -9.71% -18.82% 0% 0% 0% 14.56%

For the past year Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -38.24% weaker performance while Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has 14.56% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. beats Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.