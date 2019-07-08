Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) Comparison side by side

Both Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|2
|1.75
|N/A
|-0.42
|0.00
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|-7.41
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-17.6%
|-14.8%
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 27.2% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.2% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-0.94%
|7.33%
|-69.25%
|-46.97%
|-72%
|-38.24%
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|-9.71%
|-18.82%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|14.56%
For the past year Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -38.24% weaker performance while Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has 14.56% stronger performance.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. beats Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.
