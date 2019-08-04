Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Comparison side by side

Both Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 1.52 N/A -0.36 0.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 63.25 N/A -1.19 0.00

Demonstrates Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -17.7% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -167% -100.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 13.8 while its Current Ratio is 13.8. Meanwhile, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $27 average target price and a 377.88% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 23.4% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 48.5% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.1% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% are Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.13% -8.73% -22.06% -79.51% -80.37% -53.24% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -1.8% -15.25% -15.37% -16.9% 25% 2.74%

For the past year Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -53.24% weaker performance while Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has 2.74% stronger performance.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.