Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Comparison side by side

Both Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|2
|1.52
|N/A
|-0.36
|0.00
|Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
|7
|63.25
|N/A
|-1.19
|0.00
Demonstrates Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-20.5%
|-17.7%
|Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|-167%
|-100.4%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 13.8 while its Current Ratio is 13.8. Meanwhile, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The Recommendations and Ratings for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
|0
|0
|4
|3.00
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $27 average target price and a 377.88% potential upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 23.4% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 48.5% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.1% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% are Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.13%
|-8.73%
|-22.06%
|-79.51%
|-80.37%
|-53.24%
|Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
|-1.8%
|-15.25%
|-15.37%
|-16.9%
|25%
|2.74%
For the past year Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -53.24% weaker performance while Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has 2.74% stronger performance.
Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.
