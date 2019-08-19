Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) Comparing side by side

Since Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 1.36 N/A -0.36 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Chiasma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Chiasma Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -17.7% Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -88% -58.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 13.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 13.8. The Current Ratio of rival Chiasma Inc. is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Chiasma Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Chiasma Inc. has an average target price of $12.67, with potential upside of 159.63%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 23.4% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 76.5% of Chiasma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.1% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 6.21% of Chiasma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.13% -8.73% -22.06% -79.51% -80.37% -53.24% Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53%

For the past year Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Chiasma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Chiasma Inc.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.