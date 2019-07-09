Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) Comparison side by side

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 1.74 N/A -0.42 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 41 2.85 N/A 2.30 19.05

Table 1 highlights Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cambrex Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cambrex Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -17.6% -14.8% Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 11.7 and 11.7. Competitively, Cambrex Corporation has 3 and 2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cambrex Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively Cambrex Corporation has a consensus target price of $49, with potential upside of 5.58%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cambrex Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 27.2% and 0% respectively. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.2%. Insiders Competitively, held 1% of Cambrex Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.94% 7.33% -69.25% -46.97% -72% -38.24% Cambrex Corporation -2.34% 14.19% 20.1% -14.51% -8.87% 15.97%

For the past year Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Cambrex Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Cambrex Corporation beats Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.