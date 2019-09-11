Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Contrasting side by side

Both Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.55 N/A -0.36 0.00 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 25.57 N/A 0.07 398.08

Table 1 demonstrates Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -17.7% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 4.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 13.8 and 13.8. Competitively, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.3 and 2.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $46, while its potential upside is 49.16%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 23.4% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 63.8% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.7% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.13% -8.73% -22.06% -79.51% -80.37% -53.24% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.58% 9.7% 66.72% 113.36% 107.57% 133.98%

For the past year Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -53.24% weaker performance while Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 133.98% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops novel drugs to treat intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage drug candidates include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT to treat liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-LPA to reduce production of apolipoprotein A; ARO-AMG1, which is developed against an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target; and ARO-F12, a potential treatment for factor 12 mediated diseases, such as hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders. The company also develops ARO-HIF2, a drug candidate for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Amgen, Inc. The company was formerly known as Arrowhead Research Corporation and changed its name to Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2016. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.