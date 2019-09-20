Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.51 N/A -0.36 0.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 27 22.68 N/A -2.09 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -17.7% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.7% -68.1%

Liquidity

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 13.8 and 13.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.4 and 6.3 respectively. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Meanwhile, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $44.2, while its potential upside is 6.66%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 23.4% and 94.9%. Insiders held 1.1% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.3% are ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.13% -8.73% -22.06% -79.51% -80.37% -53.24% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6.82% -8.69% 3.89% 7.2% 65.97% 52.01%

For the past year Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -53.24% weaker performance while ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 52.01% stronger performance.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.