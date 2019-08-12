AeroVironment Inc. (AVAV)’s Financial Results Comparing With CPI Aerostructures Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)

We are comparing AeroVironment Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) and CPI Aerostructures Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AeroVironment Inc. 67 3.93 N/A 1.75 31.40 CPI Aerostructures Inc. 7 0.97 N/A 0.27 29.51

Table 1 demonstrates AeroVironment Inc. and CPI Aerostructures Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. CPI Aerostructures Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than AeroVironment Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. AeroVironment Inc. is currently more expensive than CPI Aerostructures Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us AeroVironment Inc. and CPI Aerostructures Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AeroVironment Inc. 0.00% 10.5% 9.6% CPI Aerostructures Inc. 0.00% 3% 1.9%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.09 beta indicates that AeroVironment Inc. is 9.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, CPI Aerostructures Inc. is 68.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.32 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of AeroVironment Inc. is 10.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.3. The Current Ratio of rival CPI Aerostructures Inc. is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.9. AeroVironment Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than CPI Aerostructures Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered AeroVironment Inc. and CPI Aerostructures Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AeroVironment Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 CPI Aerostructures Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 48.70% for AeroVironment Inc. with consensus target price of $76.67.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86.2% of AeroVironment Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 58.2% of CPI Aerostructures Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.4% of AeroVironment Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of CPI Aerostructures Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AeroVironment Inc. -0.36% -0.49% -19.68% -26.53% -24.51% -19.28% CPI Aerostructures Inc. 3.29% -5.19% 27.23% 12.63% -19.07% 23.23%

For the past year AeroVironment Inc. has -19.28% weaker performance while CPI Aerostructures Inc. has 23.23% stronger performance.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors AeroVironment Inc. beats CPI Aerostructures Inc.

AeroVironment, Inc. designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and efficient energy systems (EES) in the United States and internationally. The company offers small UAS products to deliver intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance; and communications, such as real-time tactical reconnaissance, tracking, combat assessment, and geographic data to the small tactical unit or individual operator. Its small UAS wirelessly transmit critical live video and other information to a hand-held ground control unit enabling the operator to view and capture images; ground control systems allow the operator to control the aircraft; and tactical missile systems designed to be reusable for various flights and to be recovered through an autonomous landing feature that enables a controlled descent to a designated location. The company also provides spare equipment, alternative payload modules, batteries, and chargers; repair, refurbishment and replacement, training, and customer support services to small UAS; turnkey information solutions; and engineering services. In addition, it offers electric vehicle charging systems, services, and related solutions for plug-in passenger vehicles; PosiCharge industrial electric vehicle charging systems for electric material handling vehicles and airport ground support equipment; and power cycling and test systems for developers and manufacturers of electric vehicles, as well as battery packs, electric motors, and fuel cells. The company sells EES products directly through sales force; and through retailers, resellers, industrial battery and lift-truck dealers, and distributors and representatives. It serves the U.S. Department of Defense, including the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Special Operations Command, Air Force, and Navy, as well as commercial, consumer, and government customers. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.