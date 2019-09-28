AeroVironment Inc. (AVAV)’s Financial Results Comparing With BWX Technologies Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

As Aerospace/Defense Products & Services businesses, AeroVironment Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) and BWX Technologies Inc. (NYSE:BWXT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AeroVironment Inc. 55 1.04 21.50M 1.75 31.40 BWX Technologies Inc. 58 2.67 94.85M 1.98 27.28

Table 1 demonstrates AeroVironment Inc. and BWX Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. BWX Technologies Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than AeroVironment Inc. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. AeroVironment Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than BWX Technologies Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AeroVironment Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) and BWX Technologies Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AeroVironment Inc. 38,928,118.78% 10.5% 9.6% BWX Technologies Inc. 163,028,532.14% 66.5% 12.2%

Risk and Volatility

AeroVironment Inc. has a beta of 1.09 and its 9.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, BWX Technologies Inc. has beta of 1.05 which is 5.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of AeroVironment Inc. are 10.5 and 9.3 respectively. Its competitor BWX Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 1.7. AeroVironment Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than BWX Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for AeroVironment Inc. and BWX Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AeroVironment Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BWX Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

AeroVironment Inc. has a 59.53% upside potential and a consensus price target of $85. Competitively BWX Technologies Inc. has a consensus price target of $71, with potential upside of 22.75%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, AeroVironment Inc. is looking more favorable than BWX Technologies Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 86.2% of AeroVironment Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of BWX Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.4% of AeroVironment Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of BWX Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AeroVironment Inc. -0.36% -0.49% -19.68% -26.53% -24.51% -19.28% BWX Technologies Inc. 0.96% 4.32% 6.33% 17.35% -15.94% 41.01%

For the past year AeroVironment Inc. had bearish trend while BWX Technologies Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

BWX Technologies Inc. beats AeroVironment Inc. on 11 of the 14 factors.

AeroVironment, Inc. designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and efficient energy systems (EES) in the United States and internationally. The company offers small UAS products to deliver intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance; and communications, such as real-time tactical reconnaissance, tracking, combat assessment, and geographic data to the small tactical unit or individual operator. Its small UAS wirelessly transmit critical live video and other information to a hand-held ground control unit enabling the operator to view and capture images; ground control systems allow the operator to control the aircraft; and tactical missile systems designed to be reusable for various flights and to be recovered through an autonomous landing feature that enables a controlled descent to a designated location. The company also provides spare equipment, alternative payload modules, batteries, and chargers; repair, refurbishment and replacement, training, and customer support services to small UAS; turnkey information solutions; and engineering services. In addition, it offers electric vehicle charging systems, services, and related solutions for plug-in passenger vehicles; PosiCharge industrial electric vehicle charging systems for electric material handling vehicles and airport ground support equipment; and power cycling and test systems for developers and manufacturers of electric vehicles, as well as battery packs, electric motors, and fuel cells. The company sells EES products directly through sales force; and through retailers, resellers, industrial battery and lift-truck dealers, and distributors and representatives. It serves the U.S. Department of Defense, including the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Special Operations Command, Air Force, and Navy, as well as commercial, consumer, and government customers. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.

BWX Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses. This segment also converts or downblends high-enriched uranium into low-enriched fuel for use in commercial reactors to generate electricity. The Technical Services segment provides uranium processing, environmental site restoration, and management and operating services to support governments in the operation of complex facilities and environmental remediation activities. The Nuclear Energy segment designs, licenses, manufactures, and delivers commercial nuclear steam generators, pressure vessels, reactor components, heat exchangers, and other auxiliary equipment, including containers for the storage of spent nuclear fuel and other waste. This segment also offers engineering and licensing services for new nuclear plant designs; services for steam generators and balance of plant equipment; and nondestructive examination and tooling/repair solutions for other plant systems and components. The company was formerly known as The Babcock & Wilcox Company and changed its name to BWX Technologies, Inc. in June 2015. BWX Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Lynchburg, Virginia.