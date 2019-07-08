AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV) Reaches $57.76 After 5.00% Up Move; Madison Gas & Electric Co (MGEE) Sentiment Is 1.1

The stock of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.57% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $57.76. About 179,682 shares traded. AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) has risen 17.22% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AVAV News: 17/05/2018 – $AVAV CEO Nawabi purged those who “would not ‘play ball’ by participating in a cover-up” and forced out most of $AVAV’s compliance leadership, according to the suit. Whistleblower says he was threatened and fired; 04/05/2018 – AeroVironment Awarded ISO 9001:2015 + AS9100D Certification for Quality Management System; 06/03/2018 – AEROVIRONMENT INC AVAV.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.45 TO $0.65; 22/05/2018 – Recent U.S. Army Awards for AeroVironment Switchblade Tactical Missile Systems and Services Bring Total Contract Value to $111 Million since August 2017; Include First Switchblade Order for U.S; 17/05/2018 – At least 56 senior employees have left $AVAV. Anyone with knowledge of illegal activity or threatened by Nawabj is encouraged to contact us; 06/03/2018 – AeroVironment Sees FY18 Rev $280M-$300M; 06/03/2018 – AEROVIRONMENT INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT TO GENERATE REVENUE OF BETWEEN $280 MLN AND $300 MLN IN 2018; 17/05/2018 – Aurelius: At least 56 senior employees have left $AVAV. Anyone with knowledge of illegal activity or threatened by Nawabj is; 06/03/2018 – AEROVIRONMENT 3Q REV. $63.9M, EST. $62.5M; 20/04/2018 – DJ AeroVironment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVAV)The move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $1.38 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 8 by Barchart.com. We have $60.65 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:AVAV worth $69.15 million more.

Madison Gas & Electric Co (MGEE) investors sentiment is 1.1 in Q1 2019. It’s the same as in 2018Q4. The ratio is flat, as only 54 active investment managers started new or increased stock positions, while 49 sold and trimmed positions in Madison Gas & Electric Co. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 14.68 million shares, up from 14.09 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Madison Gas & Electric Co in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 39 Increased: 41 New Position: 13.

MGE Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding firm primarily in Wisconsin. The company has market cap of $2.56 billion. It operates through five divisions: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. It has a 28.69 P/E ratio. The firm generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Oarsman Capital Inc. holds 0.94% of its portfolio in MGE Energy, Inc. for 29,206 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc owns 591,495 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Zebra Capital Management Llc has 0.31% invested in the company for 8,522 shares. The New York-based Teton Advisors Inc. has invested 0.22% in the stock. Gabelli Funds Llc, a New York-based fund reported 431,000 shares.

AeroVironment, Inc. designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates unmanned aircraft systems and efficient energy systems (EES) in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.38 billion. The firm offers small UAS products to deliver intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance; and communications, such as real-time tactical reconnaissance, tracking, combat assessment, and geographic data to the small tactical unit or individual operator. It has a 29.32 P/E ratio. The Company’s small UAS wirelessly transmit critical live video and other information to a hand-held ground control unit enabling the operator to view and capture images; ground control systems allow the operator to control the aircraft; and tactical missile systems designed to be reusable for various flights and to be recovered through an autonomous landing feature that enables a controlled descent to a designated location.

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $4.63 million activity. $1.58 million worth of stock was sold by Conver Timothy E on Wednesday, February 6.