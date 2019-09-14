AeroVironment Inc. (AVAV) and Coda Octopus Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) Comparison side by side

As Aerospace/Defense Products & Services businesses, AeroVironment Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) and Coda Octopus Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AeroVironment Inc. 63 4.52 N/A 1.75 31.40 Coda Octopus Group Inc. 12 4.81 N/A 0.80 14.82

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for AeroVironment Inc. and Coda Octopus Group Inc. Coda Octopus Group Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than AeroVironment Inc. Company that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. AeroVironment Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of AeroVironment Inc. and Coda Octopus Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AeroVironment Inc. 0.00% 10.5% 9.6% Coda Octopus Group Inc. 0.00% 33.8% 28.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.09 beta means AeroVironment Inc.’s volatility is 9.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Coda Octopus Group Inc. has a 1.97 beta which is 97.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

10.5 and 9.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AeroVironment Inc. Its rival Coda Octopus Group Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.4 and 5.9 respectively. AeroVironment Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Coda Octopus Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for AeroVironment Inc. and Coda Octopus Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AeroVironment Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Coda Octopus Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

AeroVironment Inc.’s consensus target price is $76.67, while its potential upside is 25.94%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86.2% of AeroVironment Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 8.5% of Coda Octopus Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% are AeroVironment Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 14.5% of Coda Octopus Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AeroVironment Inc. -0.36% -0.49% -19.68% -26.53% -24.51% -19.28% Coda Octopus Group Inc. -6.7% -11.04% -22.51% 86.46% 139.19% 103.44%

For the past year AeroVironment Inc. has -19.28% weaker performance while Coda Octopus Group Inc. has 103.44% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors AeroVironment Inc. beats Coda Octopus Group Inc.

AeroVironment, Inc. designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and efficient energy systems (EES) in the United States and internationally. The company offers small UAS products to deliver intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance; and communications, such as real-time tactical reconnaissance, tracking, combat assessment, and geographic data to the small tactical unit or individual operator. Its small UAS wirelessly transmit critical live video and other information to a hand-held ground control unit enabling the operator to view and capture images; ground control systems allow the operator to control the aircraft; and tactical missile systems designed to be reusable for various flights and to be recovered through an autonomous landing feature that enables a controlled descent to a designated location. The company also provides spare equipment, alternative payload modules, batteries, and chargers; repair, refurbishment and replacement, training, and customer support services to small UAS; turnkey information solutions; and engineering services. In addition, it offers electric vehicle charging systems, services, and related solutions for plug-in passenger vehicles; PosiCharge industrial electric vehicle charging systems for electric material handling vehicles and airport ground support equipment; and power cycling and test systems for developers and manufacturers of electric vehicles, as well as battery packs, electric motors, and fuel cells. The company sells EES products directly through sales force; and through retailers, resellers, industrial battery and lift-truck dealers, and distributors and representatives. It serves the U.S. Department of Defense, including the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Special Operations Command, Air Force, and Navy, as well as commercial, consumer, and government customers. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications primarily in the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business. It offers CodaOctopus GeoSurvey data acquisition and interpretation software; CodaOctopus GeoSurvey acquisition products, such as hardware and software solutions for field acquisition of sidescan sonar and sub-bottom profiler; and CodaOctopus GeoSurvey productivity suite of software automating the tasks of analyzing, annotating, and mosaicing complex data sets. The company also provides CodaOctopus instruments for side scan sonar and sub-bottom profilers; and motion sensing products, which include Octopus F180 and F170 products that bring accurate positioning and motion data into offshore conditions for marine survey applications. In addition, it offers 3D imaging products comprising Echoscope, a real-time 3D imaging sonar, which delivers high resolution 3D images of the underwater environment; Dimension, a real time 3D sonar for the ROV market that provides unparalleled real-time visualization for subsea vehicle applications; the underwater inspections system; and Echoscope C500 for ROV and autonomous underwater vehicle based applications, as well as for vessel deployments. Further, it offers engineering services to various clients in the subsea and defense markets; and custom design and manufacturing services to defense and nuclear industries, as well as rugged small-form-factor PCs, rugged touch screen computers, rugged chassis/enclosures, subsea telemetry and data acquisition systems, rugged workstations, analog-to-digital converters, and rugged LCD displays. The company markets its products under the CodaOctopus brand name. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of CCM Holdings LLC.