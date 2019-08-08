Aerovironment (AVAV) Shares Declined While Vident Investment Advisory Cut Stake by $2.15 Million; Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Holder Congress Asset Management Company Has Raised Its Holding by $1.33 Million

Vident Investment Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Aerovironment Inc (AVAV) by 9.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc sold 31,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.68% . The institutional investor held 285,685 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.54 million, down from 317,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Aerovironment Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.99% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $53.48. About 147,347 shares traded. AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) has declined 24.51% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.51% the S&P500. Some Historical AVAV News: 17/05/2018 – AeroVironment CEO’s Alleged Cover-Up Exposed $AVAV; 06/03/2018 – AeroVironment Awarded $44.5 M Puma AE UAS Contract From a ‘Major Country in the Middle East’; 17/05/2018 – At least 56 senior employees have left $AVAV. Anyone with knowledge of illegal activity or threatened by Nawabj is encouraged to contact us; 17/05/2018 – $AVAV whistleblower ran company’s top-secret programs and worked at the company for a decade. Suit can be found here:; 06/03/2018 – AeroVironment Sees FY18 Rev $280M-$300M; 16/03/2018 – Spruce Point knows over-hyped drone and robotics companies very well ( $IRBT and $AVAV ). $KTOS is the worse of breed, spending almost nothing on capex and R&D #skeptic #bearish; 10/04/2018 – Russia rendering our US drones ineffective, sadly we’ve warned about poor performing and overhyped US drone makers $AVAV $KTOS; 06/03/2018 – AEROVIRONMENT 3Q REV. $63.9M, EST. $62.5M; 17/05/2018 – $AVAV staffers allegedly transported live bombs on a commercial Delta Airlines $DAL flight in 2015; 07/03/2018 – Just thinking back and wondering why @jimcramer on @MadMoneyOnCNBC said we had “egg on our face” + told retail investors in Dec 2017 to buy $AVAV as ‘the next big thing’. The Cramer top is in at $58

Congress Asset Management Company increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) by 104.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company bought 88,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.66% . The institutional investor held 173,425 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75 million, up from 84,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Brandywine Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $14.94. About 868,818 shares traded. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has declined 8.27% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BDN News: 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR 32C, EST. 32C; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE ALLOCATED TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $0.29 TO $0.37; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Brandywine Realty Trust, Dolby Laboratories, International Speedway, Ferrellgas Par; 26/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes Begins Model Construction at Bradbury, a Gated Community Offering 45 Single-Family Detached Homes in La Puente, Calif; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY 1Q REV. $136.4M, EST. $133.0M (2 EST.); 07/03/2018 Delaware Gover: DNREC’S Division of Parks & Recreation announces Rockland entrance to Brandywine Creek State Park will close; 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1.7% of Horizon Global; 26/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes Begins Model Construction at Bradbury, a Gated Community Offering 45 Single-Family Detached Homes in La Puente; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q Rev $136.4M; 30/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes to Build Gated Community Offering 22 Townhomes in Anaheim, Calif

Vident Investment Advisory Llc, which manages about $243.53 million and $1.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Echostar Corp (NASDAQ:SATS) by 16,370 shares to 47,118 shares, valued at $1.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 9,004 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,263 shares, and has risen its stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR).

Analysts await AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 40.68% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.59 per share. AVAV’s profit will be $8.38 million for 38.20 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by AeroVironment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.75, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold AVAV shares while 42 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 19.37 million shares or 5.05% less from 20.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,918 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Services Automobile Association accumulated 4,396 shares. Piedmont Advisors reported 5,356 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insur The accumulated 13,903 shares. Susquehanna Ltd Liability Partnership owns 66,471 shares. Tower Ltd (Trc) invested 0% in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com holds 0% in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) or 90 shares. Mirae Asset Global reported 0.25% of its portfolio in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV). 120,810 were accumulated by Charles Schwab Inv. Parametric Port Assoc stated it has 50,116 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky owns 0.01% invested in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) for 6,439 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Co reported 0% of its portfolio in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV). Sei Investments holds 4,229 shares. 7,512 were reported by Stifel Corporation. 3,423 are held by Amalgamated Bank & Trust.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold BDN shares while 75 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 167.16 million shares or 5.19% more from 158.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Hsbc Public Limited Liability Company holds 272,484 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited reported 2.95M shares. Presima Incorporated reported 178,800 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Blackrock Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Alliancebernstein LP owns 675,058 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability holds 1.43M shares or 1.1% of its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc accumulated 20 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Us Fincl Bank De owns 17,044 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Trillium Asset Mgmt has 79,002 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt Corp holds 72,011 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 0.03% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $3.00 million activity.

Congress Asset Management Company, which manages about $7.47B and $7.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Inter Parfums Inc (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 9,265 shares to 92,378 shares, valued at $7.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 57,926 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,083 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

