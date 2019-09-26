Aerovironment (AVAV) Shareholder Lafleur & Godfrey Has Lowered Stake by $348,320 as Share Price Declined; Assetmark Continues to Hold Position in Amc Networks Cl A (AMCX)

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc decreased its stake in Aerovironment Inc (AVAV) by 20.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc sold 6,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.68% . The institutional investor held 24,392 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38M, down from 30,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Aerovironment Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.41% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $53.06. About 136,917 shares traded. AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) has declined 24.51% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.51% the S&P500. Some Historical AVAV News: 17/05/2018 – AeroVironment CEO’s Alleged Cover-Up Exposed; 07/05/2018 – German Navy to Field AeroVironment Puma Unmanned Aircraft System with Mantis i45 Sensor; 15/03/2018 – RT @TDANetwork: Value or Trap: Why @SprucePointCap is bearish on $AVAV & $TR. ����; 17/05/2018 – $AVAV whistleblower ran company’s top-secret programs and worked at the company for a decade. Suit can be found here:; 06/03/2018 – AeroVironment Sees FY18 Rev $280M-$300M; 10/04/2018 – Russia rendering our US drones ineffective, sadly we’ve warned about poor performing and overhyped US drone makers $AVAV $KTOS; 07/03/2018 – Just thinking back and wondering why @jimcramer on @MadMoneyOnCNBC said we had “egg on our face” + told retail investors in Dec 2017 to buy $AVAV as ‘the next big thing’. The Cramer top is in at $58; 17/05/2018 – $AVAV CEO, Wahid Nawabi, has orchestrated a cover-up of illegal activity and dangerous conduct, according to allegations in an undisclosed new whistleblower suit; 18/05/2018 – Contrary to Stifel representations, $AVAV whistleblower suit says illegal activity extends beyond drone incident to “ongoing” mishandling of top secret info and security violations; 04/05/2018 – AeroVironment Awarded ISO 9001:2015 + AS9100D Certification for Quality Management System

Assetmark Inc increased its stake in Amc Networks Inc Cl A (AMCX) by 50.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc bought 14,116 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.37% . The institutional investor held 42,071 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.29 million, up from 27,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Amc Networks Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $47.72. About 118,579 shares traded. AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has declined 11.34% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.34% the S&P500. Some Historical AMCX News: 24/04/2018 – AMC Networks Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 15 Days; 19/03/2018 – RLJ Entertainment: There Can Be No Assurance That Any Definitive Agreement Will Be Reached or Entered Into Regarding the Proposal From AMC Networks; 15/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS ENDS EARNINGS CALL; 29/05/2018 – AMC Networks to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Telecom, Media and Technology Conference; 19/03/2018 – RLJ ENTERTAINMENT – SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS RETAINED FINANCIAL & LEGAL ADVISORS TO ASSIST IN REVIEWING AMC NETWORKS’ PROPOSAL; 10/05/2018 – AMC Networks 1Q Net $156.9M; 10/05/2018 – AMC Networks 1Q Rev $740.8M; 10/05/2018 – AMCX: NEW WEB TV SERVICES OFFSET HALF OF VIDEO SUBSCRIBER LOSS; 23/05/2018 – Variety: AMC Networks International Strikes Rooftop Deal for VR Factual Fare

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.80, from 1.84 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold AVAV shares while 43 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 19.46 million shares or 0.44% more from 19.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Susquehanna Intl Grp Inc Llp has invested 0% in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV). Wellington Management Group Llp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 43,303 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% or 10,667 shares. Aqr Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 18,897 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James And Assocs, a Florida-based fund reported 26,434 shares. Whittier Trust accumulated 0% or 999 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 277,817 shares. Huntington Bank reported 101 shares stake. Ubs Asset Management Americas stated it has 0% in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV). 7,250 are held by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) for 5,058 shares. Glenmede Na has 0% invested in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV). Moreover, Eqis Management Inc has 0.03% invested in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV). Amer Capital Mgmt stated it has 3.73% of its portfolio in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV). First Manhattan holds 0% or 5,000 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold AMCX shares while 123 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 46.51 million shares or 8.26% less from 50.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 2,574 shares. Utah Retirement, a Utah-based fund reported 8,224 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.02% stake. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Barclays Public Limited Liability has 31,181 shares. Boyar Asset Inc has 10,133 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 20,723 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Da Davidson & invested in 0.01% or 8,340 shares. Stephens Inc Ar holds 6,543 shares. Northern Tru reported 0.01% in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). 5,214 are held by Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Company. Piedmont Advisors invested 0.02% in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Leuthold Grp Inc Ltd Company holds 0.3% of its portfolio in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) for 43,359 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc holds 2,946 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parkside Commercial Bank And Trust invested in 5,526 shares or 0.1% of the stock.

Assetmark Inc, which manages about $13.57 billion and $12.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds S&P Intl Etf (DWX) by 21,666 shares to 755,386 shares, valued at $29.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust Prtflo S&P500 Gw (SPYG) by 823,948 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 401,389 shares, and cut its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (NYSE:PGR).