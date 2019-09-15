Aerovironment (AVAV) Position Lifted by American Capital Management Inc; As Cincinnati Finl (CINF) Shares Rose, Holder Greenwich Investment Management Lowered Its Holding by $396,241

Greenwich Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (CINF) by 31.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc sold 3,847 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.72% . The institutional investor held 8,253 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $856,000, down from 12,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cincinnati Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $112.95. About 370,369 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 42.35% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Holds Shareholders’ and Directors’ Meetings; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss $31M; 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: JLL’s Cincinnati office adds retail VP; 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Rev $1.22B; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,203 MLN VS $1,154 MLN; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q OPER EPS 72C, EST. 80C; 16/03/2018 Cincinnati Financial Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

American Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Aerovironment (AVAV) by 3.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc bought 50,757 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.68% . The institutional investor held 1.53 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $86.93M, up from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Aerovironment for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $60.88. About 4,704 shares traded. AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) has declined 24.51% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.51% the S&P500. Some Historical AVAV News: 06/03/2018 – AeroVironment Sees FY18 Rev $280M-$300M; 11/04/2018 – Aerovironment Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – $AVAV CEO Nawabi purged those who “would not ‘play ball’ by participating in a cover-up” and forced out most of $AVAV’s compliance leadership, according to the suit. Whistleblower says he was threatened and fired; 17/05/2018 – $AVAV staffers allegedly transported live bombs on a commercial Delta Airlines $DAL flight in 2015; 07/03/2018 – Research funding for $AVAV tactical missile systems (29% of sales) keeps declining. Selling overpriced drones to farmers is not going to bail them out #bearish; 06/03/2018 – AEROVIRONMENT INC – AS OF JANUARY 27, 2018, FUNDED BACKLOG WAS $123.5 MLN VS $78.0 MLN AS OF APRIL 30, 2017; 24/05/2018 – Trump scraps North Korea summit, warns Kim that military ready; 17/05/2018 – $AVAV whistleblower ran company’s top-secret programs and worked at the company for a decade. Suit can be found here:; 06/03/2018 – AeroVironment: Contract for Puma AE With Mantis i45 Is Its Largest-Ever International Pact; 04/05/2018 – AeroVironment Awarded ISO 9001:2015 + AS9100D Certification for Quality Management System

American Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 131,150 shares to 1.81M shares, valued at $44.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 12,215 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,807 shares, and cut its stake in Factset Research Sys (NYSE:FDS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.80, from 1.84 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold AVAV shares while 43 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 19.46 million shares or 0.44% more from 19.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Financial Advsr Incorporated stated it has 41,570 shares. Advisory Svcs Net Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 410 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Limited Com holds 0.01% or 2,500 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Group Lc reported 6,587 shares. Art Lc has 16,960 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Glenmede Trust Co Na accumulated 1,721 shares or 0% of the stock. Us Financial Bank De holds 1,473 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 100 shares. Mirae Asset Ltd holds 499,119 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Lafleur Godfrey Ltd Llc stated it has 0.35% in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV). Vident Advisory Limited Liability Com reported 1.43% in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV). Tradewinds Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 100 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.01% or 14,455 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Financial has 8,012 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV).

Greenwich Investment Management Inc, which manages about $387.59 million and $102.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) by 20,107 shares to 226,308 shares, valued at $4.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 4,810 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,510 shares, and has risen its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co.

Analysts await Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.79 EPS, down 5.95% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.84 per share. CINF’s profit will be $129.04M for 35.74 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Cincinnati Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold CINF shares while 157 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 102.33 million shares or 1.46% more from 100.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt owns 15,700 shares. Welch Gru Lc owns 318,214 shares or 3.52% of their US portfolio. 3,584 are owned by Lynch And Assoc In. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 990 shares. Hsbc Pcl has invested 0.01% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Iberiabank Corporation reported 1.25% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). British Columbia Inv Management Corp reported 73,365 shares stake. First Eagle Inv Limited Company holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 1.93M shares. Aperio Gru Limited Liability Company holds 51,749 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Advisor Prtn Ltd Liability invested in 4,392 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Oakbrook Invests Lc reported 0.01% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.11% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Td Asset Mngmt Inc has 437,196 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Schulhoff & invested in 3.32% or 62,018 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt invested in 72,299 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $19,965 activity.