Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (AJRD) Reaches $47.26 After 7.00% Up Move; Computer Programs & Systems (CPSI) Sentiment Is 1.6

Computer Programs & Systems Inc (CPSI) investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.22, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 77 active investment managers increased and started new stock positions, while 48 cut down and sold their holdings in Computer Programs & Systems Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 11.13 million shares, down from 12.03 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Computer Programs & Systems Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 11 Reduced: 37 Increased: 46 New Position: 31.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, makes, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.85 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. It has a 22.42 P/E ratio. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the U.S. government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors, as well as for the commercial sector.

Francisco Partners Management Lp holds 97.8% of its portfolio in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. for 690,212 shares. Quantum Capital Management Llc Nj owns 90,015 shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc has 0.58% invested in the company for 27,780 shares. The Alabama-based Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp has invested 0.47% in the stock. Connors Investor Services Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 78,271 shares.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. The company has market cap of $361.61 million. Maarten. It has a 20.82 P/E ratio. The Company’s software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as helps to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

