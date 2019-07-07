Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (AJRD) EPS Estimated At $0.40; Symphony Asset Management Has Lifted By $433,836 Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position

Symphony Asset Management Llc increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 19.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Symphony Asset Management Llc acquired 3,708 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 17.99%. The Symphony Asset Management Llc holds 23,114 shares with $2.73M value, up from 19,406 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 18.14 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/03/2018 – President Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 21% (UP 17% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 11/05/2018 – Harvard Endowment Goes All-In on Apple, Microsoft and Google; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock snags more assets despite market rout, boosting profit; 14/05/2018 – Zerto Wins Big at The Channel Company’s Annual Midsize Enterprise Summit; 24/05/2018 – UniversalPegasus Takes Part in $13 Billion Worth of Oil & Gas Pipeline, Export Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 30/05/2018 – Ziften Enters Germany with Microsoft Azure-Powered Endpoint Security Solution; Partners with Microsoft Windows Defender ATP Reseller sepago; 02/04/2018 – Babcock & Wilcox’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Span Ethylene, Coal-Fired and Waste-to-Fuel Facilities; 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Adds Microsoft Azure IoT Solutions to Offerings; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Al

Analysts expect Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) to report $0.40 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 11.11% from last quarter’s $0.45 EPS. AJRD’s profit would be $31.47M giving it 29.26 P/E if the $0.40 EPS is correct. After having $0.44 EPS previously, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -9.09% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $46.82. About 307,036 shares traded. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) has risen 32.33% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AJRD News: 30/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aerojet Rocketdyne, Summit Hotel Properties, Apollo Endosurgery, The KEYW Holding, FARO; 01/05/2018 – AEROJET 1Q EPS 18C, EST. 19C; 10/04/2018 – NEXT-C Advanced Electric Propulsion Engine Cleared to Begin Production; 07/05/2018 – Aerojet Rocketdyne Completes Hot Fire Testing on Propulsion System for MDA’s Redesigned Kill Vehicle; 09/04/2018 – Aerojet Rocketdyne Welcomes Natalie Schilling as Chief Human Resources Officer; 08/03/2018 – Upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne lnsensitive Explosive Successfully Tested by U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory for General Purpose Bombs; 03/05/2018 – Aerojet Rocketdyne Has InSight Every Step of the Way; 23/04/2018 – DJ Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AJRD); 03/05/2018 – Aerojet Rocketdyne Has lnSight Every Step of the Way; 15/05/2018 – Kingstown Capital Management LP Exits Position in Aerojet

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 2.68% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 8.59M shares. Moreover, London Of Virginia has 1.66% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca has invested 3.75% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 2,207 are owned by Stanley. Economic Planning Grp Inc Adv holds 4,955 shares. Moreover, Beech Hill Advsr has 1.97% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Woodstock Corporation accumulated 225,950 shares. Monetta Financial Svcs reported 4.67% stake. Check Capital Mngmt Inc Ca stated it has 6,842 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. California-based Pacific Global Mgmt Company has invested 4.19% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). National Pension Service holds 3.12% or 6.87M shares. Tdam Usa has 548,695 shares for 4.6% of their portfolio. Driehaus Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 8,231 shares. Becker Capital Mngmt holds 2.91% or 665,010 shares. Joel Isaacson And Ltd reported 0.88% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Among 13 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 12 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Microsoft had 20 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. Raymond James maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Strong Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Wedbush. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by UBS. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report. Deutsche Bank maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $15500 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. Jefferies maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Tuesday, June 25 with “Underperform” rating.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity. $28.35M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was sold by Nadella Satya on Wednesday, February 6.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, makes, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.68 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. It has a 23.08 P/E ratio. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the U.S. government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors, as well as for the commercial sector.