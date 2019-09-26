Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (AJRD) Analysts See $0.48 EPS; Hitchwood Capital Management LP Has Lowered Servicenow (NOW) Holding By $15.07 Million

Analysts expect Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) to report $0.48 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 14.29% from last quarter’s $0.42 EPS. AJRD’s profit would be $37.76 million giving it 26.92 P/E if the $0.48 EPS is correct. After having $0.50 EPS previously, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -4.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $51.68. About 173,684 shares traded. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) has risen 54.11% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.11% the S&P500. Some Historical AJRD News: 03/05/2018 – Aerojet Rocketdyne Has InSight Every Step of the Way; 24/05/2018 – Aerojet Rocketdyne Thrusters Help Deliver Cygnus to International Space Station; 07/05/2018 – Aerojet Rocketdyne Completes Hot Fire Testing on Propulsion System for MDA’s Redesigned Kill Vehicle; 03/05/2018 – Aerojet Rocketdyne Has lnSight Every Step of the Way; 30/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aerojet Rocketdyne, Summit Hotel Properties, Apollo Endosurgery, The KEYW Holding, FARO; 08/03/2018 Upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne Insensitive Explosive Successfully Tested by U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory for General Purpose; 01/05/2018 – Aerojet Rocketdyne 1Q EPS 18c; 07/05/2018 – Aerojet Rocketdyne Completes Hot Fire Testing on Propulsion System for MDA’s Redesigned Kill Vehicle; 23/04/2018 – DJ Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AJRD); 15/03/2018 – Aerojet Rocketdyne Ships Starliner Re-entry Thrusters

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp decreased Servicenow Inc (NOW) stake by 15.71% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp sold 55,000 shares as Servicenow Inc (NOW)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Hitchwood Capital Management Lp holds 295,000 shares with $81.00 million value, down from 350,000 last quarter. Servicenow Inc now has $48.28B valuation. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $257.5. About 230,879 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 08/05/2018 – NNT Change Tracker Gen7 Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow®; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q EPS 6c; 14/03/2018 – Skedulo Launches Independent Platform to Simplify the Complexity of Today’s Modern Workforce and Transform the Customer Experience; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, AI Workforce Solution; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds Boeing, Exits ServiceNow; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON’S ALEXA SERVICE NOW AVAILABLE TO DEVICE MAKERS FOR JAPAN; 03/05/2018 – Celonis Process Mining Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 07/05/2018 – Talkdesk Announces Integration of Enterprise Contact Center Platform with ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow to Acquire Seattle-based VendorHawk Inc

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, makes, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.07 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. It has a 24.52 P/E ratio. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the U.S. government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors, as well as for the commercial sector.

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp increased Carvana Co stake by 265,000 shares to 965,000 valued at $60.40M in 2019Q2. It also upped Guardant Health Inc stake by 465,000 shares and now owns 595,000 shares. Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ServiceNow has $32000 highest and $25000 lowest target. $298.75’s average target is 16.02% above currents $257.5 stock price. ServiceNow had 8 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy” on Wednesday, August 21. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, April 12 report. RBC Capital Markets reinitiated it with “Top Pick” rating and $32000 target in Tuesday, September 3 report.

