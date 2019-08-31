Aerohive Networks Inc. (HIVE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sierra Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Since Aerohive Networks Inc. (NYSE:HIVE) and Sierra Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) are part of the Communication Equipment industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerohive Networks Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00 Sierra Wireless Inc. 12 0.51 N/A -0.76 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aerohive Networks Inc. and Sierra Wireless Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Aerohive Networks Inc. and Sierra Wireless Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerohive Networks Inc. 0.00% -109.7% -14.2% Sierra Wireless Inc. 0.00% -6.2% -4%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.31 beta indicates that Aerohive Networks Inc. is 31.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Sierra Wireless Inc. has a 2.16 beta and it is 116.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aerohive Networks Inc. are 2 and 1.8. Competitively, Sierra Wireless Inc. has 1.7 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aerohive Networks Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sierra Wireless Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Aerohive Networks Inc. and Sierra Wireless Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 76.6% and 28.9%. 5.1% are Aerohive Networks Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.6% of Sierra Wireless Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aerohive Networks Inc. 0.23% 0.23% 26.14% 16.23% 10.17% 36.2% Sierra Wireless Inc. -1.75% -3.84% -11.63% -22.04% -26.83% -12.29%

For the past year Aerohive Networks Inc. has 36.2% stronger performance while Sierra Wireless Inc. has -12.29% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Sierra Wireless Inc. beats Aerohive Networks Inc.

Aerohive Networks, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops cloud networking and enterprise Wi-Fi solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides hardware products, such as wireless access points, branch routers, and switches; tiered maintenance and support services comprising technical support, bug fixes, access to priority hardware replacement service, and unspecified upgrades; and Software as a Service subscriptions, including comparable maintenance and support services. Its cloud-based product comprises HiveManager, a network management application; and Mobility Suite, which includes guest access, personal device access, ID manager, and social login applications. The company sells its products to industry verticals, including K-12 and higher education, distributed enterprises, retail, and healthcare through a network of authorized value-added resellers, value-added distributors, and managed service providers. Aerohive Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Sierra Wireless, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in building the Internet of Things (IoT) with intelligent wireless solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Cloud and Connectivity Services. The OEM Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; and Legato, an open source, Linux-based application framework. This segment provides its products and solutions to a range of industries, including automotive, transportation, enterprise networking, energy, sales and payment, mobile computing, security, industrial monitoring, field services, residential, healthcare, and other industries. It also offers professional services to OEM customers during their product development and launch process. The Enterprise Solutions segment provides a range of second, third, and fourth generation LTE intelligent cellular routers and gateways, as well as security and device management solutions, and professional services to public safety, transportation field service, energy, industrial, retail, and financial enterprises. The Cloud and Connectivity Services segment provides secure and scalable cloud based platform for deploying and managing IoT subscriptions, devices, data, and applications; connectivity services, which include smart SIM and core network platforms; and managed broadband cellular services. Sierra Wireless, Inc. sells its products directly, as well as through various indirect channels, such as OEMs, distributors, value added resellers, and hardware vendors, as well as SIM vendors and mobile network operators. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.