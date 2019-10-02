Aerohive Networks Inc. (HIVE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Aerohive Networks Inc. (NYSE:HIVE) and Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE:MSI) compete against each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerohive Networks Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00 Motorola Solutions Inc. 173 2.12 164.92M 5.32 31.17

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Aerohive Networks Inc. and Motorola Solutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerohive Networks Inc. 0.00% -109.7% -14.2% Motorola Solutions Inc. 95,561,478.73% -75.2% 10.7%

Risk & Volatility

Aerohive Networks Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 31.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.31 beta. Motorola Solutions Inc.’s 0.57 beta is the reason why it is 43.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aerohive Networks Inc. is 2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.8. The Current Ratio of rival Motorola Solutions Inc. is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. Aerohive Networks Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Motorola Solutions Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Aerohive Networks Inc. and Motorola Solutions Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aerohive Networks Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Motorola Solutions Inc. 1 0 4 2.80

Motorola Solutions Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $169 average price target and a 3.17% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aerohive Networks Inc. and Motorola Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.6% and 88.4% respectively. Aerohive Networks Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Motorola Solutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aerohive Networks Inc. 0.23% 0.23% 26.14% 16.23% 10.17% 36.2% Motorola Solutions Inc. -0.97% -0.56% 16.28% 42.08% 37.75% 44.26%

For the past year Aerohive Networks Inc. has weaker performance than Motorola Solutions Inc.

Summary

Motorola Solutions Inc. beats Aerohive Networks Inc. on 10 of the 11 factors.

Aerohive Networks, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops cloud networking and enterprise Wi-Fi solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides hardware products, such as wireless access points, branch routers, and switches; tiered maintenance and support services comprising technical support, bug fixes, access to priority hardware replacement service, and unspecified upgrades; and Software as a Service subscriptions, including comparable maintenance and support services. Its cloud-based product comprises HiveManager, a network management application; and Mobility Suite, which includes guest access, personal device access, ID manager, and social login applications. The company sells its products to industry verticals, including K-12 and higher education, distributed enterprises, retail, and healthcare through a network of authorized value-added resellers, value-added distributors, and managed service providers. Aerohive Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Motorola Solutions, Inc. provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers. This segmentÂ’s products include two-way portable radios and vehicle-mounted radios; accessories, such as speaker microphones, batteries, earpieces, headsets, carry cases, and cables; software features and upgrades; and radio network core and central processing software, base stations, consoles, repeaters, and software applications and features. The Services segment provides integration services, such as implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications; and managed and support services, such as repair, technical support, and hardware maintenance services, as well as network monitoring, software maintenance, and cyber security services across radio network technologies, command center consoles, and smart public safety solutions. This segment also offers Integrated Digital Enhanced Network (iDEN), a push-to-talk technology, as well as provides iDEN services, including hardware and software maintenance services for its legacy iDEN customers. The company was formerly known as Motorola, Inc. and changed its name to Motorola Solutions, Inc. in January 2011. Motorola Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.