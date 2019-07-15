Aerohive Networks Inc. (HIVE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Iteris Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

As Communication Equipment businesses, Aerohive Networks Inc. (NYSE:HIVE) and Iteris Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerohive Networks Inc. 4 1.67 N/A -0.35 0.00 Iteris Inc. 5 2.28 N/A -0.12 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Aerohive Networks Inc. and Iteris Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerohive Networks Inc. 0.00% -109.7% -14.2% Iteris Inc. 0.00% -20.6% -12.8%

Volatility & Risk

Aerohive Networks Inc. has a beta of 1.1 and its 10.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Iteris Inc.’s 42.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.58 beta.

Liquidity

Aerohive Networks Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, Iteris Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. Aerohive Networks Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Iteris Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 71.8% of Aerohive Networks Inc. shares and 38% of Iteris Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 2.8% of Aerohive Networks Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.2% are Iteris Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aerohive Networks Inc. 1.14% -15.68% -16.27% -10.35% -14.46% 8.9% Iteris Inc. 7.9% 23.57% 16.11% 13.07% 4.22% 39.14%

For the past year Aerohive Networks Inc. was less bullish than Iteris Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Iteris Inc. beats Aerohive Networks Inc.

Aerohive Networks, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops cloud networking and enterprise Wi-Fi solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides hardware products, such as wireless access points, branch routers, and switches; tiered maintenance and support services comprising technical support, bug fixes, access to priority hardware replacement service, and unspecified upgrades; and Software as a Service subscriptions, including comparable maintenance and support services. Its cloud-based product comprises HiveManager, a network management application; and Mobility Suite, which includes guest access, personal device access, ID manager, and social login applications. The company sells its products to industry verticals, including K-12 and higher education, distributed enterprises, retail, and healthcare through a network of authorized value-added resellers, value-added distributors, and managed service providers. Aerohive Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Iteris, Inc. provides intelligent information solutions to traffic management and global agribusiness markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Roadway Sensors, Transportation Systems, and Agriculture and Weather Analytics. The Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection and information systems and products for traffic intersection control, incident detection, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data used in traffic management systems; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor with capabilities, including stop bar detection, advanced-zone detection, and sensing; Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera; VersiCam, an integrated camera and processor video detection system; VantageLive!, a cloud-based subscription service; and SmartSpan, PedTrax ,Velocity, VantageLive, and P-series products. The Transportation Systems segment offers transportation engineering and consulting services with a focus on the planning, design, development, and implementation of software-based systems that integrate sensors, video surveillance systems, computers, and communications equipment to enable public agencies to monitor, control, and direct traffic flow; assist in the dispatch of emergency crews; and distribute real-time information about traffic conditions. It offers iPeMS, a specialized transportation performance measurement and traffic analytics solution. The Agriculture and Weather Analytics segment offers ClearPath Weather management tools that allow users to create solutions to meet roadway maintenance decision needs; and ClearAg, a precision agriculture solution. The company serves government agencies. Iteris, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.