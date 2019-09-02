Aerohive Networks Inc. (HIVE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN)

Both Aerohive Networks Inc. (NYSE:HIVE) and Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) are each other’s competitor in the Communication Equipment industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerohive Networks Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00 Ciena Corporation 40 1.83 N/A 1.28 35.33

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Aerohive Networks Inc. and Ciena Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerohive Networks Inc. 0.00% -109.7% -14.2% Ciena Corporation 0.00% 10.3% 5.5%

Risk and Volatility

Aerohive Networks Inc.’s current beta is 1.31 and it happens to be 31.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Ciena Corporation has a 1.11 beta which is 11.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Aerohive Networks Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, Ciena Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and has 2.4 Quick Ratio. Ciena Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aerohive Networks Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aerohive Networks Inc. and Ciena Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aerohive Networks Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ciena Corporation 0 3 11 2.79

Competitively the average target price of Ciena Corporation is $48.07, which is potential 17.44% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aerohive Networks Inc. and Ciena Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 76.6% and 96.5% respectively. About 5.1% of Aerohive Networks Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Ciena Corporation has 1.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aerohive Networks Inc. 0.23% 0.23% 26.14% 16.23% 10.17% 36.2% Ciena Corporation 0.67% 7.74% 17.85% 20.33% 78.24% 33.35%

For the past year Aerohive Networks Inc. has stronger performance than Ciena Corporation

Summary

Ciena Corporation beats Aerohive Networks Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Aerohive Networks, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops cloud networking and enterprise Wi-Fi solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides hardware products, such as wireless access points, branch routers, and switches; tiered maintenance and support services comprising technical support, bug fixes, access to priority hardware replacement service, and unspecified upgrades; and Software as a Service subscriptions, including comparable maintenance and support services. Its cloud-based product comprises HiveManager, a network management application; and Mobility Suite, which includes guest access, personal device access, ID manager, and social login applications. The company sells its products to industry verticals, including K-12 and higher education, distributed enterprises, retail, and healthcare through a network of authorized value-added resellers, value-added distributors, and managed service providers. Aerohive Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Ciena Corporation provides equipment, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The companyÂ’s Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching. Its products include 6500 Packet-Optical Platform and the 5430 Reconfigurable Switching System, Waveserver stackable interconnect system, CoreDirector Multiservice Optical Switches, and OTN configuration for the 5410 Reconfigurable Switching System, as well as Z-Series Packet-Optical Platform; 3000 family of service delivery switches and service aggregation switches, and the 5000 family of service aggregation switches, as well as 8700 Packetwave Platform and the Ethernet packet configuration for the 5410 Service Aggregation Switch; and 4200 Advanced Services Platform, Corestream 5100/5200 Advanced Services Platform, Common Photonic Layer, and 6100 Multiservice Optical Platform. This segment also sells operating system software and enhanced software features embedded in each of these products. The companyÂ’s Software and Software-Related Services segment offers network management solutions, including the OneControl Unified Management System, ON-Center Network & Service Management Suite, Ethernet Services Manager, Optical Suite Release, and Planet Operate; and Blue Planet network virtualization, service orchestration, and network management software platform, as well as related installation, support, and consulting services. Its Global Services segment provides consulting and network design, installation and deployment, maintenance support, and training services. The company sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to network operators. Ciena Corporation was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Hanover, Maryland.