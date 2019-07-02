Aerohive Networks Inc. (HIVE)’s Financial Results Comparing With China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited (NASDAQ:CNTF)

Aerohive Networks Inc. (NYSE:HIVE) and China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited (NASDAQ:CNTF), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Communication Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerohive Networks Inc. 4 1.67 N/A -0.35 0.00 China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited 1 0.16 N/A -4.86 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Aerohive Networks Inc. and China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Aerohive Networks Inc. and China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerohive Networks Inc. 0.00% -109.7% -14.2% China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited 0.00% -49.8% -35.4%

Volatility and Risk

Aerohive Networks Inc.’s 1.1 beta indicates that its volatility is 10.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited on the other hand, has 2.85 beta which makes it 185.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aerohive Networks Inc. are 2 and 1.8 respectively. Its competitor China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Aerohive Networks Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aerohive Networks Inc. and China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited are owned by institutional investors at 71.8% and 10% respectively. Insiders owned 2.8% of Aerohive Networks Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aerohive Networks Inc. 1.14% -15.68% -16.27% -10.35% -14.46% 8.9% China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited -20.71% -33.33% -42.86% -57.65% -64.71% -28%

For the past year Aerohive Networks Inc. had bullish trend while China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Aerohive Networks Inc. beats China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited.

Aerohive Networks, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops cloud networking and enterprise Wi-Fi solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides hardware products, such as wireless access points, branch routers, and switches; tiered maintenance and support services comprising technical support, bug fixes, access to priority hardware replacement service, and unspecified upgrades; and Software as a Service subscriptions, including comparable maintenance and support services. Its cloud-based product comprises HiveManager, a network management application; and Mobility Suite, which includes guest access, personal device access, ID manager, and social login applications. The company sells its products to industry verticals, including K-12 and higher education, distributed enterprises, retail, and healthcare through a network of authorized value-added resellers, value-added distributors, and managed service providers. Aerohive Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.