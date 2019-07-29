Aerohive Networks Inc. (HIVE) and Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Contrasting side by side

Aerohive Networks Inc. (NYSE:HIVE) and Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) have been rivals in the Communication Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerohive Networks Inc. 4 1.67 N/A -0.35 0.00 Radware Ltd. 25 4.88 N/A 0.37 64.68

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Aerohive Networks Inc. and Radware Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aerohive Networks Inc. and Radware Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerohive Networks Inc. 0.00% -109.7% -14.2% Radware Ltd. 0.00% 4.7% 3.2%

Volatility and Risk

Aerohive Networks Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 10.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.1 beta. Radware Ltd. on the other hand, has 0.85 beta which makes it 15.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aerohive Networks Inc. are 2 and 1.8. Competitively, Radware Ltd. has 2.8 and 2.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Radware Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aerohive Networks Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aerohive Networks Inc. and Radware Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 71.8% and 70.7% respectively. Aerohive Networks Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.8%. Comparatively, Radware Ltd. has 28.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aerohive Networks Inc. 1.14% -15.68% -16.27% -10.35% -14.46% 8.9% Radware Ltd. -2.77% -7.85% 0.04% -1.67% 2.76% 6.52%

For the past year Aerohive Networks Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Radware Ltd.

Summary

Radware Ltd. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Aerohive Networks Inc.

Aerohive Networks, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops cloud networking and enterprise Wi-Fi solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides hardware products, such as wireless access points, branch routers, and switches; tiered maintenance and support services comprising technical support, bug fixes, access to priority hardware replacement service, and unspecified upgrades; and Software as a Service subscriptions, including comparable maintenance and support services. Its cloud-based product comprises HiveManager, a network management application; and Mobility Suite, which includes guest access, personal device access, ID manager, and social login applications. The company sells its products to industry verticals, including K-12 and higher education, distributed enterprises, retail, and healthcare through a network of authorized value-added resellers, value-added distributors, and managed service providers. Aerohive Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers application and network security solutions, such as DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber command and control application. It also provides cloud-based emergency response team, attack mitigation, and firewall services; and subscription-based security update and RSA fraud action feed. In addition, the company offers application delivery solutions comprising Alteon NG, an application delivery controller/load balancer for Web, cloud, and mobile based applications; LinkProof NG, a multi-homing and enterprise gateway solution for connectivity of enterprise and cloud-based applications; and FastView, a Web performance optimization and acceleration for end-user devices and browsers. Additionally, it offers APSolute Vision, a management and monitoring tool for companyÂ’s application delivery and application security solutions; application performance monitoring, an end-to-end monitoring solution; and vDirect, service orchestration and automation engine designed for software-defined data centers and clouds. The company sells its products primarily to independent distributors, including value added resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Radware Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.