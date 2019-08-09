Aerohive Networks Inc. (HIVE) and Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Comparison side by side

Both Aerohive Networks Inc. (NYSE:HIVE) and Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE:MSI) are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerohive Networks Inc. 4 1.70 N/A -0.35 0.00 Motorola Solutions Inc. 149 3.99 N/A 5.32 31.17

Table 1 highlights Aerohive Networks Inc. and Motorola Solutions Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aerohive Networks Inc. and Motorola Solutions Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerohive Networks Inc. 0.00% -109.7% -14.2% Motorola Solutions Inc. 0.00% -75.2% 10.7%

Risk and Volatility

Aerohive Networks Inc.’s current beta is 1.31 and it happens to be 31.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Motorola Solutions Inc. on the other hand, has 0.57 beta which makes it 43.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Aerohive Networks Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, Motorola Solutions Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. Aerohive Networks Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Motorola Solutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aerohive Networks Inc. and Motorola Solutions Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aerohive Networks Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Motorola Solutions Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

On the other hand, Motorola Solutions Inc.’s potential downside is -7.43% and its consensus target price is $163.2.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 76.6% of Aerohive Networks Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 88.4% of Motorola Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 5.1% of Aerohive Networks Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Motorola Solutions Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aerohive Networks Inc. 0.23% 0.23% 26.14% 16.23% 10.17% 36.2% Motorola Solutions Inc. -0.97% -0.56% 16.28% 42.08% 37.75% 44.26%

For the past year Aerohive Networks Inc. was less bullish than Motorola Solutions Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Motorola Solutions Inc. beats Aerohive Networks Inc.

Aerohive Networks, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops cloud networking and enterprise Wi-Fi solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides hardware products, such as wireless access points, branch routers, and switches; tiered maintenance and support services comprising technical support, bug fixes, access to priority hardware replacement service, and unspecified upgrades; and Software as a Service subscriptions, including comparable maintenance and support services. Its cloud-based product comprises HiveManager, a network management application; and Mobility Suite, which includes guest access, personal device access, ID manager, and social login applications. The company sells its products to industry verticals, including K-12 and higher education, distributed enterprises, retail, and healthcare through a network of authorized value-added resellers, value-added distributors, and managed service providers. Aerohive Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Motorola Solutions, Inc. provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers. This segmentÂ’s products include two-way portable radios and vehicle-mounted radios; accessories, such as speaker microphones, batteries, earpieces, headsets, carry cases, and cables; software features and upgrades; and radio network core and central processing software, base stations, consoles, repeaters, and software applications and features. The Services segment provides integration services, such as implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications; and managed and support services, such as repair, technical support, and hardware maintenance services, as well as network monitoring, software maintenance, and cyber security services across radio network technologies, command center consoles, and smart public safety solutions. This segment also offers Integrated Digital Enhanced Network (iDEN), a push-to-talk technology, as well as provides iDEN services, including hardware and software maintenance services for its legacy iDEN customers. The company was formerly known as Motorola, Inc. and changed its name to Motorola Solutions, Inc. in January 2011. Motorola Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.