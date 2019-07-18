Aerohive Networks Inc. (HIVE) and DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Comparing side by side

Both Aerohive Networks Inc. (NYSE:HIVE) and DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) are each other’s competitor in the Communication Equipment industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerohive Networks Inc. 4 1.67 N/A -0.35 0.00 DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. 12 0.84 N/A 0.17 60.48

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Aerohive Networks Inc. and DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerohive Networks Inc. 0.00% -109.7% -14.2% DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. 0.00% 10% 3.9%

Volatility and Risk

Aerohive Networks Inc. is 10.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.1. Competitively, DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. is 42.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.58 beta.

Liquidity

2 and 1.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aerohive Networks Inc. Its rival DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.8 and 1.4 respectively. Aerohive Networks Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 71.8% of Aerohive Networks Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.4% of DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Aerohive Networks Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.8%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aerohive Networks Inc. 1.14% -15.68% -16.27% -10.35% -14.46% 8.9% DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. -21.23% -3.85% -27.15% -30.65% 0% -28.25%

For the past year Aerohive Networks Inc. had bullish trend while DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. beats Aerohive Networks Inc.

Aerohive Networks, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops cloud networking and enterprise Wi-Fi solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides hardware products, such as wireless access points, branch routers, and switches; tiered maintenance and support services comprising technical support, bug fixes, access to priority hardware replacement service, and unspecified upgrades; and Software as a Service subscriptions, including comparable maintenance and support services. Its cloud-based product comprises HiveManager, a network management application; and Mobility Suite, which includes guest access, personal device access, ID manager, and social login applications. The company sells its products to industry verticals, including K-12 and higher education, distributed enterprises, retail, and healthcare through a network of authorized value-added resellers, value-added distributors, and managed service providers. Aerohive Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. provides network access solutions and communications equipment for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber lines (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and gigabit Ethernet passive optical network (GEPON) optical network terminals. The company also provides central office products, such as broadband loop carriers for DSL and voice-grade telephone service; DSL access multiplexers (DSLAMs); optical line terminals for passive optical distribution networks like GPON and GEPON; and point-to-point Ethernet service for 1 gigabit to 10 gigabit access. In addition, it offers Ethernet switching products; mobile backhaul products comprising standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces; software defined networks and network function virtualization tools and building blocks; and passive optical LAN products consisting of integrated power over Ethernet units. The Company is headquartered in Oakland, California. DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. is a subsidiary of DASAN Networks, Inc.