Aerohive Networks Inc. (HIVE) and Clearfield Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Comparing side by side

Since Aerohive Networks Inc. (NYSE:HIVE) and Clearfield Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) are part of the Communication Equipment industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerohive Networks Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00 Clearfield Inc. 12 0.00 11.10M 0.35 38.41

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Aerohive Networks Inc. and Clearfield Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aerohive Networks Inc. (NYSE:HIVE) and Clearfield Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerohive Networks Inc. 0.00% -109.7% -14.2% Clearfield Inc. 96,187,175.04% 6.2% 5.8%

Risk & Volatility

Aerohive Networks Inc.’s current beta is 1.31 and it happens to be 31.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Clearfield Inc. on the other hand, has 1.46 beta which makes it 46.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aerohive Networks Inc. are 2 and 1.8. Competitively, Clearfield Inc. has 9 and 7.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Clearfield Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aerohive Networks Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Aerohive Networks Inc. and Clearfield Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aerohive Networks Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Clearfield Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Clearfield Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $19 consensus price target and a 61.15% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 76.6% of Aerohive Networks Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 29.9% of Clearfield Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 5.1% of Aerohive Networks Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 17.3% are Clearfield Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aerohive Networks Inc. 0.23% 0.23% 26.14% 16.23% 10.17% 36.2% Clearfield Inc. -4.95% 0.3% -8.05% 9.87% 1.92% 33.57%

For the past year Aerohive Networks Inc. has stronger performance than Clearfield Inc.

Clearfield Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Aerohive Networks Inc.

Aerohive Networks, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops cloud networking and enterprise Wi-Fi solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides hardware products, such as wireless access points, branch routers, and switches; tiered maintenance and support services comprising technical support, bug fixes, access to priority hardware replacement service, and unspecified upgrades; and Software as a Service subscriptions, including comparable maintenance and support services. Its cloud-based product comprises HiveManager, a network management application; and Mobility Suite, which includes guest access, personal device access, ID manager, and social login applications. The company sells its products to industry verticals, including K-12 and higher education, distributed enterprises, retail, and healthcare through a network of authorized value-added resellers, value-added distributors, and managed service providers. Aerohive Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Clearfield, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP), large enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States. The company offers Clearview cassette, a main building block of the companyÂ’s product platform; Clearview Classic and Clearview Blue, a system with five parts that nest together in the cassetteÂ’s main housing to support a range of applications; Clearview xPAK to land small port count fiber terminations and optical components; and fiber deep for cable-to-cable deployment, as well as packages optical components for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform. Its products also include Fieldsmart Fiber Crossover Distribution System and FieldSmart FxHD for fiber management modularity and scalability; FieldSmart Fiber Scalability Center, a modular and scalable outside plant cabinet that allows rollout of FTTP services; FieldSmart Fiber Delivery Point, a series of enclosure systems that incorporates the delivery of fiber connectivity to the neighborhood or business district; and FieldSmart Small Count Delivery, an enclosure systems that are packaged to make landing small count fiber cost-effective and efficient. In addition, the company offers FieldShield Pushable Fiber, FieldShield Multiport SmarTerminal, and FieldShield Hardened Connector; CraftSmart, a line of optical protection field enclosures to optimize fiber protection and storage; and fiber and copper assemblies with industry-standard or customer-specified configuration. It operates through various sales channels comprising direct to customer, distribution partners, and original equipment suppliers. The company was formerly known as APA Enterprises, Inc. and changed its name to Clearfield, Inc. in January 2008. Clearfield, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota.