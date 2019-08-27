Aerohive Networks Inc. (HIVE) and Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) Contrasting side by side

Aerohive Networks Inc. (NYSE:HIVE) and Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT), both competing one another are Communication Equipment companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerohive Networks Inc. 4 1.70 N/A -0.35 0.00 Ceragon Networks Ltd. 3 0.58 N/A 0.27 11.39

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Aerohive Networks Inc. and Ceragon Networks Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Aerohive Networks Inc. and Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerohive Networks Inc. 0.00% -109.7% -14.2% Ceragon Networks Ltd. 0.00% 14.4% 8%

Risk and Volatility

Aerohive Networks Inc. has a 1.31 beta, while its volatility is 31.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s beta is 1.21 which is 21.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aerohive Networks Inc. are 2 and 1.8 respectively. Its competitor Ceragon Networks Ltd.'s Current Ratio is 2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 76.6% of Aerohive Networks Inc. shares and 21.9% of Ceragon Networks Ltd. shares. Insiders owned roughly 5.1% of Aerohive Networks Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 21.7% of Ceragon Networks Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aerohive Networks Inc. 0.23% 0.23% 26.14% 16.23% 10.17% 36.2% Ceragon Networks Ltd. 8.57% -0.33% -18.28% -31.53% -24.38% -19.58%

For the past year Aerohive Networks Inc. had bullish trend while Ceragon Networks Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Ceragon Networks Ltd. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Aerohive Networks Inc.

Aerohive Networks, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops cloud networking and enterprise Wi-Fi solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides hardware products, such as wireless access points, branch routers, and switches; tiered maintenance and support services comprising technical support, bug fixes, access to priority hardware replacement service, and unspecified upgrades; and Software as a Service subscriptions, including comparable maintenance and support services. Its cloud-based product comprises HiveManager, a network management application; and Mobility Suite, which includes guest access, personal device access, ID manager, and social login applications. The company sells its products to industry verticals, including K-12 and higher education, distributed enterprises, retail, and healthcare through a network of authorized value-added resellers, value-added distributors, and managed service providers. Aerohive Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice, data, and multimedia services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service providerÂ’s network. The company also provides wireless fronthaul solutions that use microwave technology for communication between LTE/LTE-advanced base band digital unit stations and remote radio heads. In addition, it offers IP-20 Platform solutions for various short-haul and long-haul applications, including FibeAir IP-20G and IP-20GX, FibeAir IP-20N/IP-20A, FibeAir IP-20C, FibeAir IP-20S, FibeAir IP-20E, FibeAir IP-20C HP, FibeAir IP-20LH, Evolution IP-20 LH, and PointLink. Further, the company provides network management system for managing large scale wireless back haul networks; and network and radio planning, site survey, solutions development, network rollout, maintenance, training, and other services. Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides its services to smart-phone applications, such as Internet browsing, social networking, image sharing, music, and video applications; oil and gas companies; public safety network operators; business and public institutions; broadcasters; energy utilities; and private communications networks. The company sells its products through direct sales, original equipment manufacturers, resellers, distributors, and system integrators. The company was formerly known as Giganet Ltd. and changed its name to Ceragon Networks Ltd. in September 2000. Ceragon Networks Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.