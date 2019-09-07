Aerohive Networks Inc. (HIVE) and CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Aerohive Networks Inc. (NYSE:HIVE) and CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerohive Networks Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00 CalAmp Corp. 12 0.96 N/A 0.03 338.18

Demonstrates Aerohive Networks Inc. and CalAmp Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Aerohive Networks Inc. and CalAmp Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerohive Networks Inc. 0.00% -109.7% -14.2% CalAmp Corp. 0.00% 0.6% 0.2%

Risk and Volatility

Aerohive Networks Inc. is 31.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.31 beta. CalAmp Corp. on the other hand, has 1.97 beta which makes it 97.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Aerohive Networks Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. On the competitive side is, CalAmp Corp. which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. Aerohive Networks Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CalAmp Corp.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Aerohive Networks Inc. and CalAmp Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aerohive Networks Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CalAmp Corp. 1 2 0 2.67

On the other hand, CalAmp Corp.’s potential upside is 46.20% and its consensus target price is $15.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 76.6% of Aerohive Networks Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 79.7% of CalAmp Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 5.1% of Aerohive Networks Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.3% of CalAmp Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aerohive Networks Inc. 0.23% 0.23% 26.14% 16.23% 10.17% 36.2% CalAmp Corp. 0.45% -2.87% -20.29% -21.52% -50.44% -14.22%

For the past year Aerohive Networks Inc. had bullish trend while CalAmp Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

CalAmp Corp. beats Aerohive Networks Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Aerohive Networks, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops cloud networking and enterprise Wi-Fi solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides hardware products, such as wireless access points, branch routers, and switches; tiered maintenance and support services comprising technical support, bug fixes, access to priority hardware replacement service, and unspecified upgrades; and Software as a Service subscriptions, including comparable maintenance and support services. Its cloud-based product comprises HiveManager, a network management application; and Mobility Suite, which includes guest access, personal device access, ID manager, and social login applications. The company sells its products to industry verticals, including K-12 and higher education, distributed enterprises, retail, and healthcare through a network of authorized value-added resellers, value-added distributors, and managed service providers. Aerohive Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

CalAmp Corp. provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for various mobile and fixed applications worldwide. The company provides solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the IoT market, which enable customers in the transportation, government, construction, automotive, and energy markets to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets. It also offers a portfolio of wireless communications products, such as asset tracking devices, mobile telemetry units, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and multi-mode wireless routers; and cloud-based telematics software-as-a-service and platform-as-a-service applications. The company sells its products and services through direct and indirect sales channels in the United States, as well as through sales personnel in Latin America, the Middle East, and Europe. CalAmp Corp. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.