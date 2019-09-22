Aerohive Networks (HIVE) Stake Maintained by S Squared Technology Llc; Public Storage (PSA) Holder Aew Capital Management LP Cut Its Holding as Valuation Rose

S Squared Technology Llc increased its stake in Aerohive Networks Inc (HIVE) by 113.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc bought 548,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.14% . The hedge fund held 1.03M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.56 million, up from 480,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Aerohive Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.97M market cap company. It closed at $4.44 lastly. It is down 10.17% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.17% the S&P500. Some Historical HIVE News: 12/04/2018 – Aerohive® Helps Customers Look Forward by Looking Back with Historical Comparative Analytics; 02/04/2018 – Aerohive® Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 02/05/2018 – Aerohive Networks 1Q Loss/Shr 13c; 17/05/2018 – Aerohive Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Aerohive® Announces GDPR Readiness of Its Public, Private, and Portable Cloud Networking Architecture and HiveManager® Networ; 25/05/2018 – Aerohive® Announces GDPR Readiness of Its Public, Private, and Portable Cloud Networking Architecture and HiveManager® Network Management Application; 18/04/2018 – Aerohive® Enables Colruyt to Deliver on Commitment of Best-Price Guarantee and Operational Excellence; 13/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Aerohive Networks, Inc. Investors; 27/03/2018 – UniSea Chooses Aerohive® for Mission-critical Fishery Operations in Extreme Environmental Conditions; 15/05/2018 – Aerohive® Starts Shipping A3 – Secure Access Management Solution

Aew Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 9.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP sold 47,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The hedge fund held 465,600 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $110.89M, down from 513,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $247.8. About 1.26M shares traded or 46.93% up from the average. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500.

Analysts await Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.74 EPS, up 1.48% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.7 per share. PSA’s profit will be $478.39M for 22.61 P/E if the $2.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.64 actual EPS reported by Public Storage for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.79% EPS growth.

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93B and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 12,200 shares to 729,000 shares, valued at $42.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 695,708 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.90 million shares, and has risen its stake in Corporate Office Properties (NYSE:OFC).

More notable recent Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Public Storage Announces Redemption of All Outstanding Depositary Shares Representing Interests in its 5.625% Cumulative Preferred Shares, Series U – Business Wire” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “4 Outperforming Real Estate Companies With High Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Goes Ex-Dividend In 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Worried About a Recession? These 3 Stocks Can Help Protect Your Portfolio – The Motley Fool” published on September 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Public Storage Announces Pricing of 4.875% Cumulative Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest, Series I – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

S Squared Technology Llc, which manages about $136.14 million and $134.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Digital Turbine Inc (MNDL) by 171,672 shares to 1.58 million shares, valued at $7.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Telaria Inc by 172,303 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 659,289 shares, and cut its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 23 investors sold HIVE shares while 20 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 26.45 million shares or 4.99% less from 27.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Research Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 0% in Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE) or 7,906 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 51,620 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Limited has invested 0% in Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 184,096 shares in its portfolio. Financial Mgmt Professionals Inc owns 100 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership invested in 43,085 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Morgan Stanley stated it has 466,000 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems owns 190,900 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Oregon-based Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE). Geode Limited Co accumulated 547,802 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Llc reported 246,515 shares. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 0% or 114,933 shares. Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has 0% invested in Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE) for 77,784 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management Incorporated reported 220,657 shares. S Squared Tech Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 1.03 million shares.