Aerohive Networks (HIVE) Position Maintained by Granahan Investment Management Inc; Shareholder Park Circle Co Lifted Park Natl (PRK) Holding

Park Circle Co increased its stake in Park Natl Corp (PRK) by 31.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.09% . The hedge fund held 21,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99 million, up from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Park Natl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.46B market cap company. It closed at $88.98 lastly. It is down 14.03% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.03% the S&P500. Some Historical PRK News: 20/04/2018 – PARK NATIONAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $64.9 MLN VS ABOUT $59 MLN; 15/03/2018 Park National Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – PARK NATIONAL CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND FROM $0.94 PER COMMON SHARE TO $0.96 PER COMMON SHARE; 21/05/2018 – PARK NATIONAL SAYS AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED MAY 18, 2016 BETWEEN CO AND U.S. BANK TO AUGUST 16, 2018 – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – PARK NATIONAL CORP – ON MAY 17, CO ENTERED SECOND AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT, MADE AND ENTERED INTO AS OF MAY 17, 2018 WITH U.S. BANK

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Aerohive Networks Inc (HIVE) by 36.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc bought 356,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.14% . The hedge fund held 1.32 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00 million, up from 967,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Aerohive Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.97M market cap company. It closed at $4.44 lastly. It is down 10.17% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.17% the S&P500. Some Historical HIVE News: 19/04/2018 – Aerohive® Delivers Industry-First Combined SD-WAN & SD-LAN User & App Traffic Management; 13/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Aerohive Networks, Inc. Investors; 18/04/2018 – Aerohive® Enables Colruyt to Deliver on Commitment of Best-Price Guarantee and Operational Excellence; 02/04/2018 – Aerohive® Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 12/04/2018 – Aerohive® Helps Customers Look Forward by Looking Back with Historical Comparative Analytics; 25/05/2018 – Aerohive® Announces GDPR Readiness of Its Public, Private, and Portable Cloud Networking Architecture and HiveManager® Networ; 04/04/2018 – The Industry’s First Enterprise-Class Pluggable Access Points Now Shipping; 04/04/2018 – The lndustry’s First Enterprise-Class Pluggable Access Points Now Shipping; 02/04/2018 – Aerohive® Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 16/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 20, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Aerohive Networks, Inc. (HIVE)

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81B and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Propetro Holding by 77,841 shares to 477,883 shares, valued at $10.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 66,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 444,315 shares, and cut its stake in Victory Capital Class A.

