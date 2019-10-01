Aerohive Networks (HIVE) Market Valuation Rose While Paradigm Capital Management Decreased by $2.86 Million Its Position; Shareholder Roosevelt Investment Group Has Boosted Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stake

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 83.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc bought 21,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 47,742 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.02M, up from 26,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $292.4. About 372,280 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Aerohive Networks Inc (HIVE) by 49.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc sold 715,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.14% . The institutional investor held 739,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.28M, down from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Aerohive Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $254.97 million market cap company. It closed at $4.44 lastly. It is down 10.17% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.17% the S&P500. Some Historical HIVE News: 04/04/2018 – The Industry’s First Enterprise-Class Pluggable Access Points Now Shipping; 04/04/2018 – The lndustry’s First Enterprise-Class Pluggable Access Points Now Shipping; 10/05/2018 – AEROHIVE® SENIOR DIRECTOR OF GLOBAL TALENT ACQUISITION APPOINTED TO FORBES HUMAN RESOURCES COUNCIL; 05/04/2018 – David K. Flynn, Affiliates Report Stake In Aerohive Networks; 14/05/2018 – Aerohive® Announces Completed Migration to Third-Generation HiveManager® Network Management and Analytics Application; 19/04/2018 – Aerohive® Delivers Industry-First Combined SD-WAN & SD-LAN User & App Traffic Management; 21/05/2018 – Nutreco Boosts Global Operations and Innovation with Cloud Networking from Aerohive®; 21/04/2018 – DJ Aerohive Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIVE); 18/04/2018 – Aerohive® Enables Colruyt to Deliver on Commitment of Best-Price Guarantee and Operational Excellence; 25/05/2018 – Aerohive® Announces GDPR Readiness of Its Public, Private, and Portable Cloud Networking Architecture and HiveManager® Network Management Application

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold TMO shares while 429 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 338.08 million shares or 0.28% more from 337.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc accumulated 0.89% or 23,549 shares. Moreover, Cohen Cap Mgmt has 5.32% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Paragon Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 0.07% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 533 shares. Da Davidson Com stated it has 16,269 shares. Partnervest Advisory Services Limited Liability owns 1,604 shares. Harbour Mngmt Ltd Llc, a Washington-based fund reported 900 shares. The Missouri-based Country Club Trust Na has invested 0.7% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Gradient Invests Limited Liability Corporation has 0.06% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.38% or 16,688 shares. Spf Beheer Bv reported 306,043 shares stake. Rmb Management Ltd holds 11,264 shares. Wendell David Associate Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 1,349 shares. Moreover, Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Alexandria Cap Limited Liability invested in 28,985 shares. Moreover, Ferguson Wellman Capital has 1.39% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79 billion and $854.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6,952 shares to 8,843 shares, valued at $673,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 327 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,771 shares, and cut its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Paradigm Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) by 102,700 shares to 565,000 shares, valued at $2.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Summit Materials Inc. Class A by 325,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 401,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solution (NASDAQ:MDRX).