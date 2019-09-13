Aerohive Networks (HIVE) Holder S Squared Technology Raised Stake by $2.19 Million as Stock Rose; Shutterfly (SFLY) Shares Rose While Tudor Investment Et Al Trimmed Stake by $735,000

S Squared Technology Llc increased its stake in Aerohive Networks Inc (HIVE) by 113.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc bought 548,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.14% . The hedge fund held 1.03M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.56M, up from 480,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Aerohive Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.97 million market cap company. It closed at $4.44 lastly. It is down 10.17% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.17% the S&P500. Some Historical HIVE News: 02/05/2018 – Aerohive Networks 1Q Rev $35.8M; 12/04/2018 – Aerohive® Helps Customers Look Forward by Looking Back with Historical Comparative Analytics; 16/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 20, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Aerohive Networks, Inc. (HIVE); 25/05/2018 – Aerohive® Announces GDPR Readiness of Its Public, Private, and Portable Cloud Networking Architecture and HiveManager® Network Management Application; 19/04/2018 – Aerohive® Delivers Industry-First Combined SD-WAN & SD-LAN User & App Traffic Management; 27/03/2018 – UniSea Chooses Aerohive® for Mission-critical Fishery Operations in Extreme Environmental Conditions; 10/05/2018 – AEROHIVE® SENIOR DIRECTOR OF GLOBAL TALENT ACQUISITION APPOINTED TO FORBES HUMAN RESOURCES COUNCIL; 03/04/2018 – Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort Chooses Aerohive® for Ease of Deployment and Network Management; 02/05/2018 – Aerohive Networks 1Q Loss/Shr 13c; 17/05/2018 – Aerohive Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its stake in Shutterfly Inc (SFLY) by 57.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al sold 14,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The hedge fund held 10,800 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $546,000, down from 25,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in Shutterfly Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 67,678 shares traded. Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) has declined 38.82% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SFLY News: 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly 1Q Rev $199.7M; 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC – INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN WAS FULLY FUNDED ON CLOSING DATE AND MATURES ON AUGUST 17, 2024; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Boosts Guidance After Acquisition — Market Mover; 01/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY 1Q REV. $199.7M, EST. $192.0M; 01/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY SEES 2018 ADJ REV. $2.01B TO $2.06B; 15/05/2018 – Dorsal Capital Management Buys New 2.6% Position in Shutterfly; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Capex $100M; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Business Solutions Rev $210M-$220M; 14/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY URGES HLDRS OK ’15 EQUITY INCENTIVE PLAN AMENDMENT; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Shutterfly Moving Infrastructure to AWS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 41 investors sold SFLY shares while 35 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 31.11 million shares or 14.07% less from 36.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0.01% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). State Street Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Rice Hall James Ltd Liability Co reported 915,034 shares. Polar Asset Mgmt Inc owns 110,000 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited invested in 0.01% or 11,449 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc invested 0.01% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Wedge Mngmt L LP Nc invested in 248,001 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.01% stake. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Moreover, Pinebridge Invs LP has 0.03% invested in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) for 32,082 shares. Kellner Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1.18% of its portfolio in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Nokomis Cap Lc has invested 2.82% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Legal & General Group Inc Public Limited Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 93,083 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Company owns 1,229 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY).

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, which manages about $21.89 billion and $3.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cree Research Incorporated (NASDAQ:CREE) by 60,991 shares to 65,850 shares, valued at $3.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 8,316 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,113 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Limited (NYSE:RCL).

Analysts await Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-2.30 earnings per share, down 8.49% or $0.18 from last year’s $-2.12 per share. After $-0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Shutterfly, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 900.00% negative EPS growth.

S Squared Technology Llc, which manages about $136.14M and $134.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Telaria Inc by 172,303 shares to 659,289 shares, valued at $4.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ichor Holdings by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 147,984 shares, and cut its stake in Digital Turbine Inc (MNDL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold HIVE shares while 20 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 26.45 million shares or 4.99% less from 27.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Virtu Lc has 0.01% invested in Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE) for 43,001 shares. Paradigm Mngmt Ny reported 739,500 shares stake. Aqr Mgmt Llc reported 0% stake. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 67,308 shares. State Street Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 539,270 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Co accumulated 4.27 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Rbf Capital invested in 13,000 shares. State Bank Of America De owns 15,809 shares. Glazer Cap Limited Liability Co has 0.11% invested in Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE) for 212,000 shares. 396,046 were reported by Northern Trust Corp. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE:HIVE). Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 17,892 shares. 51,620 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Omers Administration holds 255,600 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Longfellow Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 50,000 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio.

