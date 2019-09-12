AeroCentury Corp. (ACY) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

As Rental & Leasing Services company, AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

AeroCentury Corp. has 15.6% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 59.26% institutional ownership for its competitors. 21.16% of AeroCentury Corp. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.73% of all Rental & Leasing Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has AeroCentury Corp. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AeroCentury Corp. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 0.42% 17.09% 3.31%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting AeroCentury Corp. and its competitors’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio AeroCentury Corp. N/A 9 0.00 Industry Average 5.59M 1.35B 407.78

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for AeroCentury Corp. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AeroCentury Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.13 2.72

As a group, Rental & Leasing Services companies have a potential upside of 7.85%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of AeroCentury Corp. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AeroCentury Corp. -1.18% 9.14% -31.15% -32.77% -48.88% -16.41% Industry Average 3.53% 5.08% 8.21% 27.93% 31.29% 35.44%

For the past year AeroCentury Corp. had bearish trend while AeroCentury Corp.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Volatility and Risk

AeroCentury Corp. is 108.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of -0.08. Competitively, AeroCentury Corp.’s competitors are 52.95% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.53 beta.

Dividends

AeroCentury Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors AeroCentury Corp.’s competitors beat AeroCentury Corp.

AeroCentury Corp. acquires aircraft and aircraft engines for lease to regional airlines in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.