AeroCentury Corp. (ACY) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Rental & Leasing Services company, AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

AeroCentury Corp. has 18.7% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 58.77% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand AeroCentury Corp. has 21.16% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 9.49% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has AeroCentury Corp. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AeroCentury Corp. 0.00% -18.00% -3.50% Industry Average 0.39% 19.67% 3.52%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing AeroCentury Corp. and its rivals’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio AeroCentury Corp. N/A 10 0.00 Industry Average 5.10M 1.30B 436.17

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for AeroCentury Corp. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AeroCentury Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.25 1.67 1.50 2.38

The rivals have a potential upside of -16.68%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of AeroCentury Corp. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AeroCentury Corp. -14.83% -15.29% 6.35% -41.01% -33.73% 2.35% Industry Average 3.65% 6.87% 14.71% 26.23% 33.52% 28.28%

For the past year AeroCentury Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

AeroCentury Corp. has a beta of -0.36 and its 136.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, AeroCentury Corp.’s rivals’ beta is 1.52 which is 52.10% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

AeroCentury Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

AeroCentury Corp.’s rivals beat on 4 of the 4 factors AeroCentury Corp.

AeroCentury Corp. acquires aircraft and aircraft engines for lease to regional airlines in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.