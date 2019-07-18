AeroCentury Corp. (ACY) and Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Contrasting side by side

Both AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) and Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) compete on a level playing field in the Rental & Leasing Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AeroCentury Corp. 10 0.45 N/A -5.48 0.00 Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC 16 2.93 N/A 0.00 8025.00

Table 1 demonstrates AeroCentury Corp. and Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AeroCentury Corp. 0.00% -18% -3.5% Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

AeroCentury Corp.’s current beta is -0.36 and it happens to be 136.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC on the other hand, has 1.18 beta which makes it 18.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

AeroCentury Corp. and Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AeroCentury Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC’s consensus target price is $19, while its potential upside is 26.08%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

AeroCentury Corp. and Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 18.7% and 46.3%. AeroCentury Corp.’s share held by insiders are 21.16%. Insiders Competitively, held 11.7% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AeroCentury Corp. -14.83% -15.29% 6.35% -41.01% -33.73% 2.35% Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC 0.56% -5.59% 7.72% -7.01% -4.01% 11.92%

For the past year AeroCentury Corp. has weaker performance than Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC

Summary

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC beats AeroCentury Corp. on 9 of the 9 factors.

AeroCentury Corp. acquires aircraft and aircraft engines for lease to regional airlines in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.