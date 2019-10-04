Aerie Pharmaceuticals (Put) (AERI) Shareholder Highland Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Stake by $13.89 Million as Share Value Declined; Facebook (FB) Holder Courage Capital Management Trimmed Its Position by $2.37 Million as Stock Value Rose

Courage Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 49.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Courage Capital Management Llc sold 12,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 12,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41 million, down from 24,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Courage Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $514.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $180.23. About 5.70 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 14/03/2018 – WHATSAPP SIGNS COMMITMENT NOT TO SHARE DATA WITH FACEBOOK; 17/05/2018 – Koum May Forgo $1.2 Billion at Facebook for Porsches (Correct); 07/04/2018 – Facebook Scandal a `Game Changer’ in Data Privacy Regulation; 06/04/2018 – Facebook Rushes to Get Ahead of Congress With Issue-Ad Crackdown; 15/05/2018 – The Australian investigations stem from allegations made by Oracle in a report provided as part of an Australian review into the impact that Google, owned by Alphabet, and Facebook have on the advertising market; 09/04/2018 – #DeleteFacebook – VPN.com Takes Protest of Cambridge Analytica Scandal to U.S. Capitol & Facebook’s Headquarters; 05/04/2018 – Sandberg says Facebook was too slow to respond to crises; 23/04/2018 – TABLE-Hedge fund managers’ investment picks from Sohn conference; 16/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg to Meet With European Lawmakers on Facebook’s Use of Data; 19/03/2018 – Facebook’s marketing VP says the company is ‘beyond disturbed’ by data scandal

Highland Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (Put) (AERI) by 91.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp sold 479,091 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.93% . The hedge fund held 45,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.33M, down from 524,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $926.29M market cap company. The stock increased 3.67% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $19.72. About 744,149 shares traded. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has declined 67.51% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.51% the S&P500. Some Historical AERI News: 01/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Concetta Perro as Commercial Counsel; 24/04/2018 – Aerie Role Models’ Mothers Appear in New Campaign; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Roper Technologies, Inter Parfums, SunCoke Energy Partners, Aerie Pharmaceutical; 30/04/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces U.S. Launch of Rhopressa; 09/05/2018 – Aerie Short-Interest Ratio Rises 38% to 30 Days; 07/05/2018 – Aerie Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP Securities for May. 14; 29/03/2018 – Aerie Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Apr. 5; 27/04/2018 – Cohen argued that his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination could be jeopardized if the proceedings weren’t delayed; 30/04/2018 – AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS U.S. LAUNCH OF RHOPRESSA 0.02%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AERI)

Courage Capital Management Llc, which manages about $512.94 million and $58.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hanger (NYSE:HGR) by 32,613 shares to 1.22M shares, valued at $23.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.23 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold AERI shares while 32 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 43.63 million shares or 0.03% more from 43.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Highland Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.04 billion and $1.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,700 shares to 3,700 shares, valued at $7.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nexpoint Strategic Oportunt by 346,436 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.46M shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE).

Since August 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.40 million activity. Foresite Capital Management II – LLC bought 46,153 shares worth $1.08M. RUBINO RICHARD J bought $100,447 worth of stock or 5,040 shares.

Analysts await Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.86 EPS, up 50.29% or $0.87 from last year’s $-1.73 per share. After $-0.80 actual EPS reported by Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.50% negative EPS growth.