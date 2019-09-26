Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AERI) Reaches $20.68 After 4.00% Down Move; Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America Upped Regency Ctrs (REG) Position

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America increased Regency Ctrs Corp (REG) stake by 46.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America acquired 65,969 shares as Regency Ctrs Corp (REG)’s stock declined 0.89%. The Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America holds 207,335 shares with $13.84 million value, up from 141,366 last quarter. Regency Ctrs Corp now has $11.47B valuation. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $68.45. About 195,159 shares traded. Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has risen 6.38% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 19/03/2018 – Capture The Essence of Vietnam’s Central Coast With Hyatt Regency Danang’s Signature Themed Event; 11/04/2018 – GENESIS HEALTHCARE INC GEN.N – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO SELL 23 TEXAS SKILLED NURSING FACILITIES TO REGENCY REIT, LLC; 08/03/2018 – Chmn Stein Jr Gifts 400 Of Regency Centers Corporation; 06/04/2018 – Netflix is just one of the bidders for the Los Angeles-based company, called Regency Outdoor Advertising, and there is no certainty that its offer will prevail; 11/04/2018 – Just Announced: The 14th Pharmaceutical Meeting Professionals Summit To Be Held November 13-14, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency New B; 26/03/2018 – Regency Centers Announces Amended And Restated $1.25 Billion Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 08/03/2018 Manu Close-Up: Regency Centers Reports Nomination of Lisa Palmer and Deirdre Evens to Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Gazit Globe Completes Sale of Regency Centers Corporation for Approximately USD 295 Million (NIS 1.05 billion); 05/04/2018 – Regency Lived Enters into Multi-Million Dollar Growth Financing Agreement with Decathlon Capital Partners; 30/04/2018 – Regency Centers 1Q Net $52.7M

The stock of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 8.23% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $20.68. About 725,029 shares traded. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has declined 67.51% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.51% the S&P500. Some Historical AERI News: 13/03/2018 AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS SEES FILING RHOPRESSA MAA IN EUROPE IN 2H; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AERI); 29/03/2018 – Aerie Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Apr. 5; 30/04/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals: Rhopressa for Reduction of Intraocular Pressure in Patients With Glaucoma or Ocular Hypertension; 15/05/2018 – AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS – EXPECTED FDA REVIEW PERIOD FOR ROCLATAN NDA IS TEN MONTHS; 30/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Lily Nguyen as Director, Project Management; 30/04/2018 – AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS U.S. LAUNCH OF RHOPRESSA 0.02%; 09/05/2018 – Aerie Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 16; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 3% Position in Aerie; 08/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr $1.05The move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $950.25 million company. It was reported on Sep, 26 by Barchart.com. We have $19.85 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:AERI worth $38.01M less.

Since August 21, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $5.40 million activity. ANIDO VICENTE JR bought 26,250 shares worth $498,953. The insider RUBINO RICHARD J bought $100,447. Shares for $2.14M were bought by Foresite Capital Management II – LLC.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 32 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 43.63 million shares or 0.03% more from 43.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Financial Bank Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) for 37,301 shares. Glenmede Tru Com Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,760 shares. Prudential Financial stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Cwm Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) for 48,722 shares. Virtu Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 533,576 shares. Umb Bankshares N A Mo holds 0.01% or 10,105 shares. Ameriprise Fin Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 552,400 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Platinum Invest Mngmt reported 54,384 shares. Altrinsic Global Advisors Limited Co invested 0.15% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Connecticut-based Trexquant L P has invested 0.04% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Susquehanna Grp Incorporated Llp reported 112,470 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI).

Analysts await Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.86 EPS, up 50.29% or $0.87 from last year’s $-1.73 per share. After $-0.80 actual EPS reported by Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.50% negative EPS growth.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma and other eye diseases. The company has market cap of $950.25 million. The Company’s lead product candidate includes Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop for the reduction of intraocular pressure in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing Roclatan, a once-daily eye drop to reduce IOP that is in Phase III registration trials to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

Among 3 analysts covering Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has $77 highest and $5200 lowest target. $64’s average target is 209.48% above currents $20.68 stock price. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had 6 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Market Outperform” on Thursday, August 8. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, August 8 with “Overweight”. The stock of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Mizuho.

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America decreased Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) stake by 65,893 shares to 221,142 valued at $35.33 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Uniti Group Inc stake by 89,574 shares and now owns 66,682 shares. Saul Ctrs Inc (NYSE:BFS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 26 investors sold REG shares while 101 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 159.17 million shares or 0.25% more from 158.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackenzie has invested 0% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). The Minnesota-based Jnba Fin has invested 0% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Moreover, Guardian Life Insurance Commerce Of America has 0% invested in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Lc accumulated 27,357 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 110 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability Com owns 44,298 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 18,249 are held by Hartford Inv Mngmt. Glenmede Comm Na reported 0% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Victory Capital Incorporated stated it has 0% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 13,511 shares. 266,937 are held by Kbc Gru Nv. Gideon Capital Advsr stated it has 16,027 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Adage Capital Prns Group Ltd Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 203,400 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 0.03% invested in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 8,400 shares. Guyasuta Inv Advsrs stated it has 0.26% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG).