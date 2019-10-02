Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AERI) Reaches $19.31 After 9.00% Up Move; Atria Investments Has Boosted Its Chevron New (CVX) Holding

The stock of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.91% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $19.31. About 407,666 shares traded. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has declined 67.51% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.51% the S&P500. Some Historical AERI News: 24/04/2018 – Aerie Role Models’ Mothers Appear in New Campaign; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Roper Technologies, Inter Parfums, SunCoke Energy Partners, Aerie Pharmaceutical; 15/05/2018 – AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS – EXPECTED FDA REVIEW PERIOD FOR ROCLATAN NDA IS TEN MONTHS; 29/03/2018 – Aerie Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Apr. 5; 05/04/2018 – Aerie at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 30/04/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals: Rhopressa for Reduction of Intraocular Pressure in Patients With Glaucoma or Ocular Hypertension; 14/05/2018 – Aerie at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 23/04/2018 – S.I. Advance: Could Pedro Abad’s conviction be jeopardized? Toxicology results being re-checked in criminal cases; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – BY BRAND, AMERICAN EAGLE’S QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 4% AND AERIE’S COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 38%; 13/03/2018 AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS SEES FILING RHOPRESSA MAA IN EUROPE IN 2HThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $886.86M company. It was reported on Oct, 2 by Barchart.com. We have $21.05 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:AERI worth $79.82 million more.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity. REED DEBRA L had bought 4,250 shares worth $502,074 on Wednesday, August 7.

Among 4 analysts covering Chevron (NYSE:CVX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Chevron has $16500 highest and $13500 lowest target. $147.25's average target is 30.23% above currents $113.07 stock price.

Among 3 analysts covering Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has $77 highest and $5200 lowest target. $64’s average target is 231.43% above currents $19.31 stock price. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had 5 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 8 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm earned “Market Outperform” rating on Thursday, August 8 by JMP Securities. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho.

Since August 21, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.40 million activity. Foresite Capital Management II – LLC had bought 75,000 shares worth $1.57 million. On Monday, September 9 RUBINO RICHARD J bought $100,447 worth of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) or 5,040 shares. ANIDO VICENTE JR bought $498,953 worth of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) on Monday, September 9.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma and other eye diseases. The company has market cap of $886.86 million. The Company’s lead product candidate includes Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop for the reduction of intraocular pressure in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing Roclatan, a once-daily eye drop to reduce IOP that is in Phase III registration trials to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

More notable recent Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Aerie Pharma prices upsized convertible debt offering – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Puma Leaps, Aerie Borrows, Hepion Back In Nasdaq’s Good Books – Benzinga” published on September 04, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Durham pharma embarks on $275M financial trade – Triangle Business Journal” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Aerie Pharmaceuticals Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for Rhokiinsa® in the European Union – Business Wire” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Aerie Pharmaceuticals to Offer $250 Million Convertible Senior Notes Due 2024 – Business Wire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.