Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AERI) EPS Estimated At $-0.86; United Rentals North America (URI) Has 0.82 Sentiment

Analysts expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) to report $-0.86 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.87 EPS change or 50.29% from last quarter's $-1.73 EPS. After having $-0.80 EPS previously, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s analysts see 7.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $19.13. About 1.10M shares traded or 0.79% up from the average. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has declined 67.51% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.51% the S&P500.

United Rentals North America Inc (URI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.25, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 210 hedge funds started new and increased equity positions, while 257 sold and reduced equity positions in United Rentals North America Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 63.72 million shares, down from 63.73 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding United Rentals North America Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 7 to 10 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 62 Reduced: 195 Increased: 137 New Position: 73.

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 EPS, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $442.90M for 5.21 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual EPS reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.

More notable recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance" on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Goldman Sachs expects breakout for United Rentals – Seeking Alpha" published on September 20, 2019, Businesswire.com published: "United Rentals to Present at the Morgan Stanley Seventh Annual Laguna Conference – Business Wire" on September 03, 2019.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc holds 7.7% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. for 243,605 shares. Theleme Partners Llp owns 1.07 million shares or 6.86% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Elm Ridge Management Llc has 6.77% invested in the company for 63,344 shares. The Illinois-based Anchor Bolt Capital Lp has invested 6.3% in the stock. Hellman Jordan Management Co Inc Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 29,594 shares.

United Rentals, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. The company has market cap of $9.23 billion. It operates in two divisions, General Rentals; and Trench, Power, and Pump. It has a 8.87 P/E ratio. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, such as backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

The stock decreased 4.07% or $5.07 during the last trading session, reaching $119.57. About 1.53M shares traded or 8.13% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (URI) has declined 12.99% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma and other eye diseases. The company has market cap of $878.82 million. The Company’s lead product candidate includes Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop for the reduction of intraocular pressure in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing Roclatan, a once-daily eye drop to reduce IOP that is in Phase III registration trials to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

Among 3 analysts covering Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has $77 highest and $5200 lowest target. $64's average target is 234.55% above currents $19.13 stock price.