Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AERI) EPS Estimated At $-0.86; Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Sentiment Is 1.71

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.61, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 135 active investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 79 reduced and sold equity positions in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 60.70 million shares, up from 49.20 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 62 Increased: 93 New Position: 42.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.69 billion. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy. It has a 16.89 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s product candidates comprise SPN-810, a molindone hydrochloride that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of impulsive aggression in patients with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder ; and SPN-812, a viloxazine hydrochloride, which has completed Phase IIb trial that is used for the treatment of ADHD.

Ashford Capital Management Inc holds 4.28% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for 836,898 shares. Provident Investment Management Inc. owns 638,234 shares or 3.67% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kopp Investment Advisors Llc has 2.83% invested in the company for 99,975 shares. The California-based Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc has invested 2.79% in the stock. Capital Management Corp Va, a Virginia-based fund reported 171,870 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 41 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 43.62 million shares or 4.67% less from 45.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Citigroup Inc reported 6,260 shares stake. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada reported 17,426 shares. 26,813 were accumulated by Prelude Cap Ltd Liability Corporation. Phoenix Inv Adviser Ltd owns 1,550 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 8,470 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citadel Limited Liability Corporation owns 361,860 shares. Bamco Inc New York holds 54,963 shares. The Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.01% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Signaturefd Llc has invested 0% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Sectoral Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 839,954 shares or 4.8% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase & Communications owns 8,642 shares. Altrinsic Advsr Ltd Company holds 95,000 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership stated it has 700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Foresite Cap Mgmt Ii Llc holds 35.87% of its portfolio in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) for 1.67M shares.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma and other eye diseases. The company has market cap of $969.43 million. The Company’s lead product candidate includes Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop for the reduction of intraocular pressure in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing Roclatan, a once-daily eye drop to reduce IOP that is in Phase III registration trials to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

