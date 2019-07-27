Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AERI) EPS Estimated At $-0.80; Cullen Capital Management Increased Ambev Sa (Adr) (ABEV) Holding

Analysts expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) to report $-0.80 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.60 EPS change or 42.86% from last quarter’s $-1.4 EPS. After having $-0.78 EPS previously, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see 2.56% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.89% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $22.8. About 1.27 million shares traded or 80.82% up from the average. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has declined 23.29% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical AERI News: 15/05/2018 – AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS – EXPECTED FDA REVIEW PERIOD FOR ROCLATAN NDA IS TEN MONTHS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AERI); 30/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Lily Nguyen as Director, Project Management; 05/04/2018 – Aerie at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 08/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $40.7M; 30/04/2018 – AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS U.S. LAUNCH OF RHOPRESSA 0.02%; 15/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Submits New Drug Application To U.S. Food And Drug Administration For RoclatanTM (netarsudil/latanoprost Ophthalmic Solution) 0.02%/0.005%; 12/04/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Scott Laranjo as Director, Marketing, Roclatan™; 23/04/2018 – S.I. Advance: Could Pedro Abad’s conviction be jeopardized? Toxicology results being re-checked in criminal cases; 07/05/2018 – Aerie Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP Securities for May. 14

Cullen Capital Management Llc increased Ambev Sa (Adr) (ABEV) stake by 78.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cullen Capital Management Llc acquired 658,580 shares as Ambev Sa (Adr) (ABEV)’s stock declined 14.81%. The Cullen Capital Management Llc holds 1.50 million shares with $6.44M value, up from 839,000 last quarter. Ambev Sa (Adr) now has $82.70 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.24. About 21.47M shares traded. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has declined 28.95% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 14/03/2018 – AMBEV SAYS CCU DEAL APPROVED BY ARGENTINA REGULATOR; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and SABMiller Acquisition (Video); 02/05/2018 – AMBEV SAYS QUILMES, CCU DEAL CONCLUDED TODAY; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and Sustainability (Video); 20/03/2018 – AB InBev to Sell Dollar Bonds as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev taps into demand for sustainability; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Anheuser-Busch dragged down by flat domestic sales; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev sets out new goals for environmental shift; 17/04/2018 – Brewing powerhouse Anheuser-Busch unveils ambitious sustainability targets

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 41 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 43.62 million shares or 4.67% less from 45.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bailard has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Goldman Sachs Gru Inc holds 168,459 shares. Us Bancorporation De holds 0% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) or 570 shares. The Georgia-based Voya Inv Management Ltd Company has invested 0.05% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.02% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) or 119,898 shares. 1,550 were reported by Phoenix Inv Adviser Ltd Liability. Atika Cap Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.63% or 65,000 shares. Proshare Lc accumulated 19,309 shares. Ubs Asset Americas owns 31,144 shares. Cwm has invested 0.04% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Metropolitan Life Insurance New York accumulated 1.78% or 770,283 shares. Next Century Growth Investors Lc stated it has 0.97% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Creative Planning has invested 0% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Endurance Wealth Mgmt Inc invested in 0% or 500 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Co owns 393,500 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Aerie Completes Enrollment Under Rhopressa Study in Japan – Nasdaq" on July 09, 2019

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $507,844 activity. Kopczynski Casey C. sold $507,844 worth of stock or 11,000 shares.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma and other eye diseases. The company has market cap of $1.05 billion. The Company’s lead product candidate includes Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop for the reduction of intraocular pressure in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing Roclatan, a once-daily eye drop to reduce IOP that is in Phase III registration trials to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

Among 7 analysts covering Aerie Pharma (NASDAQ:AERI), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Aerie Pharma has $105 highest and $64 lowest target. $76.56’s average target is 235.79% above currents $22.8 stock price. Aerie Pharma had 22 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by Mizuho. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, March 12. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy”. JMP Securities maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 1 by Mizuho. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 22 report. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by Mizuho. Oppenheimer maintained Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) rating on Tuesday, March 12. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $64 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, February 26. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Thursday, February 21.