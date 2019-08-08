Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) Stock Rating Maintained at Cantor Fitzgerald; The $62.0000 Target Indicates 188.51% Potential; WEICHAI POWER CO LTD SHARES H CHINA (WEICF) SI Increased By 0.7%

In analysts report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, 8 August, Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) stock Overweight was reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $62.0000 TP on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s TP would indicate a potential upside of 188.51% from the company’s last price.

WEICHAI POWER CO LTD SHARES H CHINA (OTCMKTS:WEICF) had an increase of 0.7% in short interest. WEICF’s SI was 2.99 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.7% from 2.97 million shares previously. It closed at $1.585 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. designs, develops, produces, sells, and repairs diesel engines and related parts, automobiles, and other automobile components in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China and internationally. The company has market cap of $12.18 billion. It operates through Diesel Engines, Automobiles and Other Major Automobile Components, Other Components, Import & Export Services, and Forklift Trucks and Supply Chain Solution divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers heavy duty truck, construction machinery, and passenger vehicle diesel engines; heavy-duty trucks; heavy-duty gear boxes; forklift trucks and warehouses technology services; and supply chain solutions.

Another recent and important Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Weichai Power Company Ltd. ADR 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2018.

More notable recent Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Novartis Stands By Zolgensma, GW Pharma Q2 Propelled By Epidiolex Sales, Ionis-Akcea Clinical Readout – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Aerie Completes Enrollment Under Rhopressa Study in Japan – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Aerie Pharma completes enrollment in mid-stage netarsudil study in Japan – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Aerie Pharmaceuticals: Guidance Is Unachievable After Failed Drug Launches; 70%+ Downside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma and other eye diseases. The company has market cap of $1.00 billion. The Company’s lead product candidate includes Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop for the reduction of intraocular pressure in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing Roclatan, a once-daily eye drop to reduce IOP that is in Phase III registration trials to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

Among 7 analysts covering Aerie Pharma (NASDAQ:AERI), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Aerie Pharma has $105 highest and $64 lowest target. $76.56’s average target is 256.26% above currents $21.49 stock price. Aerie Pharma had 22 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by Mizuho. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Friday, February 22. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, February 26. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. Oppenheimer maintained Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. The stock of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Mizuho. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright given on Tuesday, February 26. Mizuho maintained it with “Buy” rating and $77 target in Friday, March 1 report.