Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) Holding Maintained by Dafna Capital Management Llc; Bright Rock Capital Management Holding in Acuity Brands (Holding Co) (AYI) Increased by $360,000

Dafna Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) by 7.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.93% . The hedge fund held 151,770 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.21M, up from 141,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $952.99 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.82% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $20.4. About 756,655 shares traded. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has declined 67.51% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.51% the S&P500. Some Historical AERI News: 30/04/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces U.S. Launch of Rhopressa® (netarsudil ophthalmic solution) 0.02%; 09/05/2018 – Aerie Short-Interest Ratio Rises 38% to 30 Days; 27/04/2018 – Cohen argued that his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination could be jeopardized if the proceedings weren’t delayed; 21/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within JELD-WEN Holding, Nathan’s Famous, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, RBC Bearings, Malibu B; 30/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Lily Nguyen as Director, Project Management; 30/04/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces U.S. Launch of Rhopressa; 14/05/2018 – Aerie at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 13/03/2018 – AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS COMMENTS IN SLIDESHOW; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – BY BRAND, AMERICAN EAGLE’S QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 4% AND AERIE’S COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 38%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AERI)

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Acuity Brands (Holding Co) Inc (AYI) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 12,000 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Acuity Brands (Holding Co) Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.37% or $4.23 during the last trading session, reaching $121.18. About 294,791 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – SOFT ORDER ACTIVITY IN CERTAIN SALES CHANNELS SUGGESTS GROWTH IN LIGHTING FIXTURE MARKET MAY REMAIN SLUGGISH FOR BALANCE OF 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Acuity Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AYI); 14/03/2018 – Riata Capital Group’s Eyecare Platform, Acuity Eyecare Group, Announces Appointment of New Chief Executive Officer and the Clos; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Says That Acuity’s Acquisition Of Iota Is Credit Positive, No Ratings Impact; 01/05/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS ACQUISITION OF IOTA ENGINEERING, NO TERMS; 01/05/2018 – Acuity Brands Inc. Announces Acquisition of IOTA Engineering; 06/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Correlation Between the Visual Acuity & the OCT Pattern of Macular Edema Secondary to RVO; 09/05/2018 – Acuity Modernizes Customer Communications Management with OpenText Exstream and ValueMomentum; 21/05/2018 – Objective Acuity Has World’s Pre-Schoolers in Its Sights; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – EXPECT HEADWINDS IN HOME CENTER/SHOWROOM SALES CHANNEL TO CONTINUE IN NEAR TERM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold AYI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 35.34 million shares or 7.31% less from 38.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atlanta Mngmt L L C reported 1.51 million shares stake. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability reported 5,790 shares stake. Carroll Fin Inc accumulated 146 shares. Blair William & Com Il reported 2,811 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Westpac Banking invested in 2,689 shares or 0% of the stock. Gulf Int State Bank (Uk), a United Kingdom-based fund reported 9,021 shares. 160,986 are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings. Tocqueville Asset Management LP holds 86,450 shares. Cove Street Cap Ltd Liability owns 0.83% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 56,515 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank accumulated 8,013 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tompkins has invested 0.01% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). 42,702 are held by Brandywine Investment Mngmt. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 500 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 89,830 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Gp Limited Company accumulated 0% or 5,403 shares.

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.00 million and $299.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 166,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$137, Is Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Those Who Purchased Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Shares Three Years Ago Have A 44% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Six Innovative Lighting Solutions from Acuity Brands Selected for the 2019 IES Progress Report – GlobeNewswire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Acuity Brands Announces Acquisition of WhiteOptics NYSE:AYI – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold AERI shares while 41 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 43.62 million shares or 4.67% less from 45.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) for 2,250 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Manchester Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 150 shares. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 594,382 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Md has invested 0% in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) for 8,523 shares. Crow Point Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) for 4,477 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 6,260 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 1.45 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The reported 23,379 shares stake. C Wide Hldg A S holds 0.08% or 136,142 shares. Highland Capital Management Limited Partnership invested 1.55% of its portfolio in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI). 2,100 were reported by Qs Invsts Limited Liability Co. 6,500 are owned by Bailard. Amer Gru owns 22,685 shares.

Since August 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $1.08 million activity.